At Least 50 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in an Airstrike in Middle Shabelle Region
Wednesday March 12, 2025
Mogadishu (HOL) – At least 50 Al-Shabaab militants, including a senior leader, were killed in an airstrike conducted by Somali army forces in collaboration with international partners in the Middle Shabelle region.
A press release from the Somali National Army on Wednesday confirmed that the airstrike took place in the Damasha and Shabeelow areas, where the leader of Al-Shabaab's combat vehicles was also killed.
The release revealed that Mansoor Tima-Weeyne, a senior Al-Shabaab leader who masterminded the preparation and use of combat vehicles for terrorist attacks, was leader killed in the airstrike. Tima-Weeyne had recently arrived from the Bulo Fulay area and was driving a repaired vehicle used by the group for its attacks.
During the attack, three combat vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns were also destroyed, the press released added.
The Somali Military Command stated that the airstrike was carefully planned, targeting senior Al-Shabaab members. It declared the operation a significant blow to the group's combat capabilities and part of ongoing efforts to weaken terrorism in the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment