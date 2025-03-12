Somalian Army and Local Militias Battle Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle
Wednesday March 12, 2025
Somali government forces and allied local militias advance towards Al-Shabaab positions amid ongoing clashes in Laba Garas, Middle Shabelle region, on March 12, 2025. Plumes of smoke rise in the background following airstrikes targeting militant strongholds as part of a broader offensive to dismantle the group's presence in the region. SUPPLIED/ SNA
Mogadishu (HOL) — Somali government forces and allied local militias launched a fresh offensive against Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle, leading to intense clashes in Laba Garas, a village under Adale district. The assault comes amid a broader military campaign aimed at weakening the militant group's hold in the region.
According to military sources, the fighting erupted when Somali National Army (SNA) troops, supported by local Ma'awisley militias, attacked Al-Shabaab positions in Laba Garas.
Heavy exchanges of gunfire and artillery have been reported, with both sides deploying a range of weaponry. In addition to the ground assault, airstrikes have targeted militant strongholds, with explosions heard from miles away.
The latest fighting comes as airstrikes coordinated by Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in the Lower Shabelle region, where two senior Al-Shabaab figures were killed. NISA confirmed the deaths of Farhan Osman Hassan, also known as Jafar Karur, who was responsible for orchestrating bombings in Mogadishu and Lower Shabelle, and Ahmed Gumar, the group's chief financial officer in the region. The intelligence agency described the operation as a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's leadership.
The full extent of casualties from the Laba Garas battle remains unclear. The federal government has intensified its campaign to dismantle Al-Shabaab's operational networks, particularly in the Lower and Middle Shabelle.
The fighting in Laba Garas is ongoing, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.
