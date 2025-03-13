AU Chairperson to Meet Commissioners Amid Leadership Transition
March 13, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Angolan President João Lourenço, the current Chairperson of the African Union (AU), arrived in Addis Ababa yesterday ahead of the official leadership transition at the AU Commission. He was welcomed at Bole International Airport by President Taye Atske-Selassie.
During the 38th AU Heads of State and Government Summit, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf was elected as the new Chairperson of the AU Commission (AUC), succeeding Moussa Faki Mahamat. He will officially assume office alongside his deputy, Selma Malika Haddadi.
According to the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia, President Lourenço will meet with the newly appointed AUC Chairperson and Commissioners over the coming days to discuss the AU’s strategic priorities.
The newly appointed AU Commissioners include Amb. Bankole Adeoye (Nigeria, Western Region) – Re-elected as Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security (PAPS), Moses Vilakati (Eswatini, Southern Region) – Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment (ARBE), Lerato Mataboge (South Africa, Southern Region) – Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy and Amb. Amma Twum-Amoah (Ghana, Western Region) – Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development (HHS).
As part of his visit, President Lourenço is expected to hold high-level discussions with the new leadership team, focusing on advancing the AU’s key initiatives and strengthening continental cooperation.
BY GIRMACHEW GASHAW
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 13 MARCH 2025
