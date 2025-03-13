Cuba Keen to Deepen Ties with Ethiopia
ADDIS ABABA – Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with Ethiopia.
Speaking at an event held at Ethiopia-Cuba Friendship Park to commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two nations, the Cuban foreign minister emphasized the importance of expanding areas of cooperation for mutual benefit.
“As we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, we aim to diversify our cooperation to further benefit our peoples,” he stated. “This visit will undoubtedly contribute to that goal. We also take this opportunity to once again express our gratitude to the Ethiopian government for its unwavering support in our struggle against the unjust and intensified blockade that severely impacts the Cuban people.”
Rodríguez Parrilla began his official visit by paying tribute to the 163 Cuban combatants who lost their lives in defense of Ethiopia’s territorial integrity. He highlighted their sacrifice as a symbol of the solidarity and internationalism that define Cuba’s foreign policy.
He also acknowledged the enduring people-to-people ties between the two countries, expressing deep appreciation for Ethiopia’s ongoing solidarity. “The name you have chosen for yourselves fills us with pride, as it embodies the deep brotherhood between our peoples, forged throughout history.”
During the ceremony, the Cuban foreign minister laid a wreath at the memorial grave of Cuban soldiers who fought alongside Ethiopia. The event concluded with the national anthems of both nations being played.
Dignitaries in attendance included representatives from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mayor’s Office, members of the Ethiopian-Cuban Friendship Association, Cuban expatriates, former Ethiopian scholarship recipients in Cuba, and other officials.
This visit marks a renewed commitment to further strengthening the historic and strategic partnership between Ethiopia and Cuba.
BY GIRMACHEW GASHAW
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 13 MARCH 2025
