Climbing the Ladder of Leadership: The Legacy of Ethiopian Women, Challenges Exist in Political Landscape
March 8, 2025
As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, Ethiopia joins the global community in celebrating the achievements of women while acknowledging the ongoing struggle for gender equality, particularly within the political sphere. The nation’s history is rich with examples of female strength and resilience, epitomized by figures like Empress Taytu Betul, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Ethiopian women.
Empress Taytu Betul (1851-1918), the wife of Emperor Menelik II, stands as a towering figure in Ethiopian history. Beyond her role as empress, she was a skilled political strategist, a shrewd negotiator, and a fierce defender of her nation. Notably, she played a crucial role during the Battle of Adwa in 1896, where Ethiopian forces decisively defeated the Italian army. Her strategic counsel and leadership, including her decision to supply water and food to the Ethiopian troops, were instrumental in the victory. She was also a strong advocate for Ethiopian sovereignty and actively participated in diplomatic negotiations.
Taytu was known for her independent spirit and her ability to exert influence in a traditionally male-dominated court. She founded Addis Ababa, choosing the site and advocating for its establishment as the capital. She was also a patron of the arts and a devout Orthodox Christian. Her influence extended to economic matters, where she promoted traditional crafts and industries. Empress Taytu’s life demonstrates the multifaceted capabilities of Ethiopian women and serves as a powerful reminder of their enduring impact on the nation’s history.
Also, following the death of Emperor Menelik II, his daughter Zewditu ascended to the throne in 1916, becoming the first female head of state in modern Ethiopia. While her reign was shared with Regent Ras Tafari Makonnen, (later Emperor Haile Selassie), her position as Empress held significant symbolic and real power. Navigating a complex political landscape, Empress Zewditu’s reign was marked by both traditional values and the early signs of modernization. Her presence on the throne demonstrated the potential for female leadership at the highest levels of government, even within a traditional patriarchal society. Though her time as Empress was filled with political challenges, her existence as Empress was a huge step for Ethiopian women.
In similar vein, Ethiopian women have a long history of political engagement, with organizations like the Ethiopian Women’s Coordinating Committee (EWCC) playing a pivotal role in bringing women’s issues to the forefront. However, as documented in “History of Women in Ethiopia,” formal political rights were hard-won. Women gained the right to vote in the 1940s and the right to be elected to parliament in 1955. Mrs. Seneddu Gäbru’s election in 1957 marked a significant milestone. While female representation in parliament fluctuated during the imperial era, the 1974 revolution saw increased participation of women in socio-political activities.
Moreover, in 2018, Ethiopia made history with the election of Sahle-Work Zewde as its first female President. A seasoned diplomat with a distinguished career at the United Nations, President Sahle-Work Zewde has emerged as a powerful advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment. Her appointment signaled a significant shift in Ethiopia’s political landscape, reflecting a growing commitment to inclusivity and representation. She has consistently used her platform to promote women’s rights, emphasizing their crucial role in national development. Her focus on education, economic empowerment, and combating gender-based violence has resonated throughout the nation, inspiring a new generation of female leaders.
Today, modern activists build upon this legacy, striving to further advance women’s rights and representation. Despite progress in increasing women’s participation in government, significant challenges remain. Addressing cultural and societal barriers that impede women’s political involvement is crucial. Strengthening legal frameworks to protect women’s rights and promoting women’s economic empowerment are also essential for their full participation in society.
State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano underscored that Ethiopia is working hard to enhance women leadership to more have the opportunity to serve in key positions of the diplomacy field.
In her remarks at the commemoration of International Women’s Day, she said Ethiopia is a model country for integrating and implementing international treaties, protocols and conventions meant for empowering women in various socio-economic and political dimensions.
Birtukan further stressed that the country reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and ensuring socio-economic and political rights of women.
In this respect, Ethiopia is exemplary in integrating and implementing international treaties, protocols and conventions that are meant to empower women in various socio-economic and political dimensions, the state minister noted.
According to her, Ethiopia has made significant strides in aligning its national policies with global standards, showcasing a commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women.
Ethiopia’s “dedication is reflected in the country’s adoption of several key international agreements, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”
Following the reform in the country, Ethiopia is actively engaged in creating a legal framework that supports women’s rights by harmonizing national laws with international commitments.
Moreover, Birtukan said that Ethiopia has made notable progress in increasing women’s representation over the last six years of the reform period.
The appointment of women to high-ranking political positions in the legislative, executive and judiciary branches of the government reflects the country’s commitment to inclusivity, she pointed out.
“For instance, 41 percent of the parliament members and 50 percent of cabinet members, which may vary sometimes, are occupied by women politicians, showing practical improvements in empowering women into key political positions of the country,” Birtukan elaborated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to champion women’s empowerment in diplomacy by equipping women diplomats with essential skills and knowledge needed for effective negotiation and representation, she said.
Rachel Bafe, Deputy Chairperson of the Ethiopian Socialist Democratic Party, emphasized the need for sustained efforts to empower women beyond the symbolic celebration of International Women’s Day, March 8. Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, she stressed that true progress requires consistent action to ensure women’s full participation in political, economic, and social spheres.
“While celebrating March 8 is a good start, it’s crucial to facilitate women’s participation and inclusion in all areas of life,” Rachel stated. “Celebrating women shouldn’t be a one-day event; it should be an ongoing commitment.” She highlighted the challenges women face in the political arena, asserting, “There is no comfortable situation for women to participate in the political scenario.”
Rachel argued that women’s involvement is essential for national development. “Without women’s participation, there are no full development, prosperity, and growth,” she said. “Therefore, every sector of society must incorporate women’s participation. It’s not enough to simply commemorate March 8.”
She acknowledged Ethiopia’s electoral law, which mandates 30 percent women’s representation in political parties, but pointed out its limitations. “The law alone doesn’t guarantee implementation because the necessary support on the ground is lacking,” Rachel explained. “Supporting women is crucial, and when a woman achieves a public position, supporting her encourages other women to aspire to leadership roles.”
Rachel expressed concern about the treatment of women in Ethiopian politics. “When women attain positions of power, they often face demoralizing attacks that undermine their dignity,” she noted. “Prominent female figures are also hesitant to step forward, so public support is essential.” She emphasized, “When we celebrate March 8, we must recognize that true acceptance goes beyond mere celebration.”
She called on women to take the initiative and actively engage in public life. “Women must step forward because without their readiness, there’s no space for encouragement,” she asserted. “Women’s issues without women’s participation are meaningless. Therefore, as women, we must understand this, participate, and advocate for change.”
Rachel concluded by urging the government to prioritize women’s empowerment. “The government must give special attention to women’s needs,” she stated. “Genuine consideration of women’s rights, participation, and other issues is vital in Ethiopia and internationally.”
BY EYUEL KIFLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment