“When Women Rise, Humanity Thrives”
March 8, 2025
International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, honors the remarkable contributions and achievements of women worldwide. The Day serves as a powerful reminder to raise awareness about gender equality, challenge societal biases and misconceptions that women encounter in their day to day activities, advocate for their rights and work to improve the lives of women and girls.
It also provides a platform to celebrate women’s achievements and encourages collective actions to create a more inclusive and equitable world, where women can realize their full potential and thrive in all aspects of life.
In Ethiopia, the Day has been commemorated for over forty years with a focus on advocating for gender equality, empowering women and driving social change. The day emphasizes the importance of ensuring women’s equal participation and opportunities in all areas such as politics, the economy and decision-making processes, while addressing key challenges in education, healthcare, and economic participation.
This year, International Women’s Day (IWD 2025) is being observed across the country with various events under the theme, “Rapid and Sustainable Inclusive Change is Ensured through Women’s Participation.”
In a press release issued by the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs in connection with the celebration of International Women’s Day and its campaign program, the Ministry said that International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, serves as a global occasion to acknowledge the ongoing struggles and achievements of women. It provides an opportunity to raise awareness about women’s issues through large-scale movements, share current information, and unite all stakeholders working on women’s rights. This day not only celebrates the progress made but also reinforces the collective effort needed to address the challenges women continue to face.
The day is not only a key event for advocating gender equality but also a catalyst for helping women break free from past constraints, empowering them to participate equally in economic, social, and political spheres. It also provides a strong foundation for women to gain the recognition and societal status they deserve.
This year’s International Women’s Day theme will be celebrated through a series of programs at the national level with various events; under the theme “Rapid and Sustainable Inclusive Change is Ensured Through Women’s Participation,” the statement indicated.
The government has made significant progress in protecting women’s rights, promoting their active participation in social and economic affairs, and enhancing their leadership and decision-making roles. The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, by designing and implementing various strategies, is working to ensure gender equality and maintain the positive changes gained across various sectors joining hands with key stakeholders.
According to the statement, the reason that this year’s International Women’s Day is being celebrated with this theme is to highlight the vital role women play in advancing initiatives across different sectors, and driving progress at the desired level and pace. It also aims to inform the community and encourage appropriate responses.
To this end, the Ministry intends to celebrate this year’s March 8 festival in a unique way, with a range of programs tailored to benefit women working together with all states, city administrations, and partner organizations.
At the national level, the celebrations will be celebrated for continuous days, focusing on strengthening women’s development unions, creating models for growth, promoting a culture of women’s savings, and facilitating credit services for 15,000 women. These efforts aim to promote income-generating activities and foster market linkages to boost the economy, the statement further elaborated.
In line with this, International Women Day is being observed in Bahr Dar, as well as in the Women and Children’s Social Affairs departments of East and North Gojam Zones, Injibara Town Administration and other areas in Amhara State. The Addis Ababa City Administration is also carrying out a range of activities in various sub-cities.
As part of the celebration, several activities, including cervical cancer screenings, the purchase of bonds to support the construction of Abbay Hydroelectric Dam, blood donations, the recognition of outstanding female students, and the distribution of meals, clothing, and other essential supplies to those who are in need are being held.
The International Women’s Day was also celebrated in Addis Ababa, specifically in the Bole sub-city.
Speaking on the celebration, Addis Ababa Health Bureau Head Yohannes Chala (MD) said that when we celebrate March 8 we have to vow to build upon the successes registered during the reform year and further strengthened it.
Mentioning that ensuring women’s health should be a priority agenda, he said that as part of the celebration of the Day, breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings services would be provided.
Bole Sub-City Administration CEO Alemtsehay Shiferaw also said that IWD is an important platform to ensure women’s political, economic, and social participation and equal benefits; and reach consensus with all stakeholders in this regard. “Following the reform, impressive progresses that practically demonstrate the social, economic and political participation and achievements of women are witnessed at city and country level.”
Stressing that a lot remains to be done in terms of enhancing women’s participation and benefits at all spheres, the CEO pointed out the importance of women being active participants and contributors in their own affairs, ensuring their engagement and contribution in every aspect.
Addis Ababa Women, Children and Social Affairs Bureau Deputy Head Zinash Ketema also said: “This year, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we are committed to working extensively on women’s health, productivity, social and economic benefits, and their active involvement in development.”
During the celebration, in a special way, Mrs. Zinash further explained that, in collaboration with the Addis Ababa Health Bureau, breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings would be conducted over several days as part of the efforts to protect women’s health.
Accordingly, as she added, as part of the broader efforts to protect women’ health, breast and cervical cancer screening services would be carried out for consecutive days in collaboration with the Addis Ababa Health Bureau, Bole Communication Bureau reported.
This year’s International Women’s Day is being observed with the theme “Accelerate Action,” emphasizing the need for urgent progress in gender equality.
According to a report from the World Economic Forum, at the current pace, achieving full gender parity may take until 2158—approximately five generations from now.
To close the gap and achieve gender equality, global countries must accelerate actions –to prioritize equal access to education, healthcare, and employment, challenge gender biases, through implementing inclusive policies, promoting women’s leadership, and fostering societal awareness.
BY ELIZABETH MENGISTU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
