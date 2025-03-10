ESDP Calls for Gov’t Support to Boost Women’s Participation
March 8, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The Ethiopian Social Democratic Party (ESDP) has called for the government to provide special attention and support for women’s participation in political, economic, and social aspects.
Ethiopian Social Democratic Party Chairperson Rahel Bafe (PhD) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the Ethiopian government should pay particular attention to and encourage women’s participation in social, political, and economic spheres.
Special emphasis should be given to women at the government level. They should be supported. Many countries have reached their current level with government support. For instance, Norway was in a worse situation than Ethiopia, but their government at one time considered women’s issues as important and worked to persuade the Prime Minister. It would be good if Ethiopia could learn from such an experience, she stressed.
In addition, since women are also in the same struggle at the international level, the issue of women’s rights and participation is not only Ethiopia’s issue; women should understand it as a global issue.
Although the celebration of Women’s Day has good beginnings, it must now be strengthened. Women’s Day should not be a one-day event but should be a daily effort. There is currently no enabling environment for women to participate in the political sector, but one should exist. Women’s issues should not only be women’s issues; they should also be men’s issues, she noted.
“Nations’ development and peace are unthinkable without the participation of women. It must be inclusive. It is not enough to just remember the day and celebrate it once a year. When we think of Women’s Day, we should think about its sustainability and acceptance together, beyond ideas,” she said.
According to the Chairperson, Ethiopian politics mandates that women participate in at least 30% of electoral rolls for each party, but this percentage has not been achieved due to inadequate facilities, lack of support from family and office, and insufficient family involvement.
“Iconic women should come forward with the support of all communities. They should be role models for others and should work to motivate them,” she underlined.
Women’s rights and freedom require women’s personal effort, inclusion, and desire. Recognition and the fight for women’s participation are crucial for achieving their desired levels and overcoming challenges, Rahel emphasized.
