Ethiopia Gears Up to Host 14th Int’l Trade Fair
March 8, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI), in collaboration with the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (ECCSA), has finalized preparations to host the 14th International Trade Fair.
The event is scheduled to take place from March 13-17 at the Addis Ababa Exhibition Center.
Speaking at a joint press briefing, MoTRI State Minister Yasmine Wuharebi announced yesterday that this year’s fair will feature over 200 local businesses,over 10 international organizations, and 60 startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Under the theme: “Ye Ethiopian Yegezu” (Buy Ethiopian), the fair aims to showcase the nation’s ingenuity while promoting Ethiopian products, services, and technologies. The event will also foster trade and entrepreneurship by facilitating business-to-business networking, panel discussions, and discussions on ongoing economic reforms.
ECCSA Secretary-General Kenenisa Lemi (PhD) stated that international participants from China, India, the UAE, Turkey, and Indonesia—including investors in industrial parks—will take part in the trade fair.
With support from the Ministry of Skills and Labor, over 60 startups and SMEs will be given the opportunity to participate, creating vital market linkages and opening new doors for business growth.
As Ethiopia continues to open up its economy, the trade fair is expected to highlight the country’s economic potential, attract global investors, and drive innovation. The event will also serve as a platform for knowledge and experience sharing between local and international companies.
Reflecting on past trade fairs, the Secretary-General noted that significant achievements have been made in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and this year’s event is expected to build on that momentum.
Since its establishment, ECCSA has played a key role in expanding business opportunities, providing skills-based training for its members, and strengthening ties between the government and the private sector.
The trade fair is expected to host high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, diplomats, business owners, and other key stakeholders, further enhancing opportunities for collaboration and economic growth.
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
