Ethiopia Steps Up Efforts Towards Gender Equality
March 8, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing gender equality strategies and accelerating ongoing development across all sectors.
Ethiopia marks International Women’s Day for the 114th time globally and the 49th time at the national level under the theme:
“Rapid and Sustainable Global Change is Ensured by the Participation of Women.” The day is being celebrated through various programs at the national level.
According to the MoWSA, activities are being carried out in collaboration with stakeholders to promote gender equality and sustainable development. The celebration aims to recognize the universal struggle and achievements of women while raising awareness about gender-related issues. Additionally, it encourages stakeholders to work together toward effective solutions and better outcomes.
The MoWSA, in partnership with various stakeholders from the federal to local levels, has organized a series of events to make this year’s March 8 celebration more impactful than ever. The day serves as a platform to ensure gender equality by eliminating systemic barriers affecting women, enhance women’s economic, social, and political participation and ensure they receive equitable benefits and foster societal recognition of women’s contributions.
Significant progress has been recorded in women’s economic, social, and political empowerment due to the government’s continuous efforts. The Ministry, working closely with relevant stakeholders, remains committed to enforcing strategic gender equality policies to sustain these achievements.
The MoWSA announced that the celebrations will extend until March 26, with a series of impactful programs such as Women’s economic empowerment initiatives that are promoting savings culture, facilitating access to loans for 15,000 women, and creating market linkages to enhance financial independence.
Health-focused awareness campaigns target 4 million women for early screening of breast and cervical cancer to improve health outcomes.
Resource mobilization efforts aimed at supporting women’s empowerment, reinforcing peace building roles, and ensuring that children facing challenges are re-enrolled in school.
A bond purchase initiative, where 45,000 women are expected to participate, is raising 22.5 million Birr to support women’s development projects.
The MoWSA calls on all stakeholders to actively participate in these efforts, ensuring holistic empowerment for women and contributing to the country’s sustainable development.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
