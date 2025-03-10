Ethiopia Gov’t Working to Enhance Women Leadership in Diplomacy
March 8, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia is making significant efforts to enhance women’s leadership and provide greater opportunities for them to serve in key diplomatic positions, according to State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano.
Speaking at the International Women’s Day commemoration, Amb. Birtukan emphasized Ethiopia’s role as a model country in integrating and implementing international treaties, protocols, and conventions aimed at empowering women across various socio-economic and political dimensions.
Birtukan reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to ensuring women’s socio-economic and political rights, highlighting the nation’s progress in aligning national policies with global standards.
“Ethiopia has made significant strides in integrating international commitments into national policies, reflecting its dedication to gender equality and the empowerment of women,” she noted.
Ethiopia is a signatory to several key international agreements, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, demonstrating its commitment to women’s rights.
Following the reform period of the last six years, Ethiopia has actively worked to harmonize national laws with international commitments, creating a strong legal framework that supports women’s rights and leadership.
Ethiopia is actively engaged in creating a legal framework that supports women’s rights by harmonizing national laws with international commitments.
Moreover, Birtukan pointed out that Ethiopia has made notable progress in increasing women’s representation in leadership roles, particularly in diplomacy, governance, and policy-making.
“The appointment of women to high-ranking political positions in the legislative, executive, and judiciary branches reflects Ethiopia’s commitment to inclusivity,” she stated.
“For instance, 41percent of the parliament members and 50 percent of cabinet members, which may vary sometimes, are occupied by women politicians, showing practical improvements in empowering women into key political positions of the country,” Birtukan elaborated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to champion women’s empowerment in diplomacy by equipping women diplomats with essential skills and knowledge needed for effective negotiation and representation, she said.
However, despite the progress made, challenges that hinder the full realization of women’s rights and empowerment in the country, and a collaborative approach is crucial to address the challenges in ensuring the rights of women in all spheres.
