LONDON, March 2. /TASS/. The EU leaders who gathered for a summit in London have agreed to continue providing military aid to Ukraine and intensify economic pressure on Russia, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after the meeting.
"We agreed some important steps today. First, we will keep the military aid [to Kiev] flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine now," he said.
"Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and security, and Ukraine must be at the table. Third, in the event of a peace deal, we will keep boosting Ukraine's own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion," he went on to say. "Fourth, we will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace."
"Every nation must contribute to that in the best way that it can, bringing different capabilities and support to the table, but all taking responsibility to act, all stepping up their own share of the burden," he stressed.
He reiterated that the United Kingdom and France will begin working with the Kiev authorities on a plan for ending hostilities and later will present this plan to the United States.
According to Starmer, several European countries plan to join these efforts. However, he acknowledged that not all European countries are willing to take part in it.
He also noted that Europe will need the United States’ support in its efforts toward maintaining peace and stressed that the US remains his country’s reliable ally.
