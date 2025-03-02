US Not Planning to Sign Minerals Deal with Ukraine — Treasury Secretary
"It is impossible to have an economic deal without a peace deal," Scott Bessent said
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent AP Photo/Moriah Ratner
© AP Photo/Moriah Ratner
WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. The US administration is no longer looking at signing a rare earths and other minerals agreement with Ukraine, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said.
"It is impossible to have an economic deal without a peace deal. The sine qua non for an economic deal, is that Ukrainian leadership wants a peace deal," he said in an interview with the CBS television channel.
When asked whether the deal is still on the table, he said, "Not at present."
On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Their televised exchange, with reporters present, unraveled into a shouting match, with Trump scolding Zelensky for being disrespectful to the US, and Vice President JD Vance noting that Zelensky had not ever said a "thank you" for all the support provided to Kiev. A news conference scheduled to follow the meeting was canceled, and Trump posted a statement on the Truth Social media platform saying that Zelensky was disrespectful and not ready for peace.
Zelensky’s visit was to yield a minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine. According to Reuters that cites a White House official, the decision to cancel the ceremony was made by the US leader.
