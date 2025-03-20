Preemptive Measure is Needed to Prevent an Impending Doom in Tigray
March 19, 2025
After two years of peace following the signing of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the Tigray region is once again on the verge of mounting tensions due to the actions of certain factions within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The peace deal, signed in 2022 between the Ethiopian federal government and the TPLF, marked a moment of hope for the region, bringing an end to the devastating two-year conflict. The agreement not only offered a respite to the people of Tigray but also provided a much-needed break for Ethiopians at large. It was brokered by the African Union (AU), which played an instrumental role in ensuring that both sides could work toward peace.
Since the signing of the Pretoria agreement, the federal government has made significant strides in implementing the terms of the deal. There has been a concerted effort to return normalcy to the region and improve the living conditions of the people. Social services, which were severely impacted by the war, have been gradually restored. Furthermore, the establishment of an interim government in Tigray has allowed for the resumption of administrative functions and the re-establishment of law and order. In the aftermath of years of violence, the people of Tigray were able to finally experience a degree of peace and relief.
Despite these promising developments, the journey toward long-lasting peace has been fraught with challenges. While some progress has been made, the situation remains fragile, and there are lingering issues that still need to be addressed. The federal government has taken decisive steps to maintain the peace, such as the establishment of the National Rehabilitation Commission and the drafting of a transitional justice policy. These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to sustaining peace and resolving lingering disputes that arose during the conflict. However, certain factions within the TPLF have sought to undermine the process, threatening to destabilize the region once again.
These factions, despite the progress made, have been taking actions that could lead to renewed violence, and their motivations appear to be driven by personal and political agendas. The negative influence of such individuals threatens not only to derail the progress achieved thus far but also to expose the people of Tigray to further suffering. External forces, too, seem poised to exploit any instability for their own advantage, adding complexity to an already delicate situation. The stakes could not be higher as the risk of renewed conflict grows with each irresponsible action taken by these destabilizing forces.
The situation was recently brought to light by Getachew Reda, the President of the Interim Administration of Tigray, who expressed concern over the actions of certain TPLF factions that are hindering the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement. In a press conference, Getachew highlighted that these factions’ efforts were putting the region at risk of further conflict and displacement. He described the actions of these groups as a serious challenge to the peace process and emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue. Despite the federal government’s unwavering commitment to the peace deal, these factions are working against the efforts to stabilize Tigray and are actively obstructing the implementation of key provisions of the agreement.
Getachew’s statements pointed to delays in critical aspects of the peace process, such as the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the disarmament and reintegration process. These delays have been exacerbated by the actions of a faction within the TPLF, which has been accused of collaborating with external forces hostile to Ethiopia. Such alliances have not only endangered the prospects of peace but have also fueled tensions that risk reigniting the cycle of violence. Furthermore, the TPLF faction in question has been accused of taking violent measures against civilians and members of the interim administration, further destabilizing the region and exacerbating the suffering of the people.
These developments are deeply troubling, especially given the heavy toll the Tigray people have already paid. The devastation caused by the previous conflict has left a lasting scar on the region, and any return to violence would only prolong their suffering. The people of Tigray have endured the darkest days of war, and the notion of reliving those horrors is anathema to the very purpose of the peace agreement. There is a clear need to prevent any further destabilization and ensure that the peace that has been achieved is not squandered by a few power-hungry individuals.
Moreover, Getachew’s account of the situation also shed light on how internal divisions within the Tigray leadership, particularly within the TPLF, are contributing to the instability. Some members of the leadership appear to be pursuing self-serving goals, ignoring the interests of the broader population in the process. These individuals are not acting in the best interests of the Tigray people or the wider Ethiopian public but instead are playing a dangerous game that could have devastating consequences for the region and the country as a whole. Their actions are undermining the legitimate government of Tigray, and their attempts to dismantle the peace agreement jeopardize the fragile stability that has been achieved.
The federal government has a responsibility to ensure that the progress made under the peace agreement is not undone by these disruptive forces. At the same time, the international community must play a crucial role in supporting the peace process and helping to hold the responsible parties accountable. This is especially important given the involvement of external actors who may seek to exploit the situation for their own purposes. The international community must be vigilant in distinguishing between those who are committed to peace and those who seek to spoil the agreement for their own gain.
Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos recently echoed this sentiment, calling on the international community to recognize the distinction between the spoilers of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and those who are working in good faith to implement it. He warned of the dangers posed by the actions of the TPLF factions that are undermining the peace process. Gedion emphasized the importance of international support in ensuring that these spoilers are held accountable and that the peace agreement remains intact. He pointed to several “material breaches” of the agreement, including the obstruction of the return of IDPs, the failure to adhere to the disarmament and reintegration process, and attempts to dismantle the interim administration through violent means. These violations, Gedion argued, represent a serious threat to the peace process and the stability of the region.
The call for international support was reinforced by Getachew Reda, who highlighted the growing insecurity in Tigray due to the actions of the destabilizing faction within the TPLF. He described how this faction has forcibly taken control of administrative structures and used violence against civilians and protesters. The interim administration, he warned, is struggling to carry out its functions, and the situation is quickly deteriorating. If left unchecked, this could lead to a complete breakdown of law and order, and potentially to the re-ignition of conflict in the region. The involvement of external actors further complicates the situation, creating a toxic mix that exacerbates the already fragile situation.
In light of these developments, it is crucial that the federal government take decisive action to protect the region from further instability. The government must work to safeguard the achievements made thus far and prevent any further erosion of the peace process. This includes addressing the actions of those who seek to disrupt the interim administration and destabilize the region. At the same time, the federal government must continue to prioritize the protection of civilians and the restoration of vital services to the people of Tigray.
The international community, too, must play an active role in ensuring that peace and stability are preserved in Tigray. The diplomatic community must unequivocally support the efforts of those working to implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement and hold accountable those who seek to undermine it. A clear message must be sent to the spoilers of peace that their actions will not be tolerated, and that the international community stands with those committed to peace, reconciliation, and rebuilding the region.
The people of Tigray have suffered enough. They have endured the horrors of war and the devastating consequences of conflict. It is essential that the fragile peace achieved through the Pretoria Peace Agreement be preserved and that any efforts to destabilize the region be firmly opposed. The international community must stand united in support of peace, stability, and the well-being of the people of Tigray. Only through collective action can we ensure that the hard-won peace remains intact and that the people of Tigray can continue to heal and rebuild their lives in peace.
BY DESTA GEBREHIWOT
