Irresponsible Acts by Irresponsible Faction: Intl. Community Must Stymie a Looming Crisis in Tigray
March 16, 2025
The November 2022 Pretoria Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the devastating conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions, faces renewed challenges amid escalating tensions. While the establishment of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, led by Getachew Reda, initially signalled progress, recent developments have raised concerns about the accord’s future.
Getachew Reda, the interim leader, has accused some factions of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of attempting to seize regional offices by force, labelling them an “illegal TPLF group.” These movements have heightened tensions within the region and cast doubt on the full implementation of the peace agreement.
The current situation risks sparking renewed conflict and jeopardizing key aspects of the accord, including Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) efforts. Also, the return of displaced populations’ issues may lag.
Both the interim president and the diplomatic corps in Addis Ababa have expressed deep concern over the TPLF’s actions in the Tigray region. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging all parties to uphold their commitments to the peace agreement and avoid any actions that could destabilize the region further.
A coalition of 25 nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, and members of the European Union, issued a joint statement condemning the resurgence of violence in Northern Ethiopia. The statement reaffirmed unwavering support for the Pretoria Agreement, emphasizing its crucial role in ending the devastating conflict and restoring lasting peace.
“We fully support the Pretoria Agreement to silence the guns. It must be respected and implemented to keep Ethiopia from backsliding into conflict,” the joint statement declared, urging all parties to uphold the ceasefire and prioritize dialogue over violence.
The signatories, which also included New Zealand, Japan, and Norway, stressed the imperative of on-going peace and reconciliation efforts to secure regional stability.
The fragility of the peace was underscored on 13 March 2025 press briefing by Getachew Reda, Interim Chief Administrator of Tigray. He expressed deep concern over the actions of an “illegal TPLF group” that he alleges is operating outside the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.
“The people of Tigray highly want and deserve peace,” Getachew stated, accusing the group of undermining the agreement’s core objectives, including the establishment of a unified defense force.
Getachew called upon the federal government to take “legal measures against the forces of chaos,” highlighting the group’s actions as a primary obstacle to the full implementation of the Pretoria Accord.
He specifically pointed to the disruption of efforts to rehabilitate former combatants and return displaced persons, both critical components of the agreement. “For instance, a federal government group that rehabilitates combatants was set to fly to Mekelle today, but was unable to do so because of the problem created by us,” he revealed.
He further accused the group of engaging in illegal activities, including human trafficking, illicit gold trading, and the forceful seizure of seals and land distribution, all of which are exacerbating instability and hindering the region’s recovery.
“The failure to fully implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement squarely rests on the illegal group,” Getachew asserted, while acknowledging the federal government’s positive actions. He emphasized that the Tigrayan people’s desire for peace and development is being hijacked by a group pursuing its own vested interests.
He clarified that the interim administration is committed to fulfilling its mandate under the Pretoria Agreement, but warned that the “dangerous mind-set and movement” created by the alleged illegal TPLF group directly contradicts the accord’s provisions.
The Interim Chief Administrator’s plea highlights the complex challenges facing Ethiopia as it attempts to solidify the fragile peace.
While the international community and the Ethiopian government remain committed to the Pretoria Agreement, the emergence of internal factions threatens to plunge the region back into conflict.
In similar vein, the Interim president Getachew Reda, yesterday briefed the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa and accusing a faction of the TPLF of undermining the Pretoria Peace Agreement.
He stated that the interim administration, established under the agreement, is facing resistance from a “legitimacy-lacking” TPLF group allied with militant leaders who seek to seize power by force.
He asserted that while the people of Tigray and the interim administration are committed to the full implementation of the Pretoria accord, this breakaway faction has publicly criticized the agreement, using fabricated grievances to dismantle the current administration. He alleged that their actions have disrupted efforts to return displaced persons and rehabilitate former combatants.
“The international community must understand that a small group of TPLF members and militant leaders are actively working to prevent the Pretoria Peace Agreement’s implementation by forcibly overthrowing the interim administration,” Getachew emphasized.
He further claimed that the Ethiopian National Rehabilitation Commission, with federal and international support, had to halt a program to rehabilitate 10,000 former militants due to this group’s interference.
Getachew urged the international community to exert pressure on these disruptive forces to restore stability to the Tigray region.
Foreign Minister Gideon Timothy (PhD) on his part echoed the government’s commitment to the Pretoria agreement, acknowledging implementation challenges but reaffirming the federal government’s dedication to its full execution.
He highlighted the ceasefire as a key objective and assured that the government is closely monitoring the current situation in Tigray, pledging to collaborate with the interim administration and the international community.
He pinned the delay on the splinter group’s refusal to hold a general assembly as ordered by the National Election Board, labelling it a major obstacle to peace.
African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, called for peaceful resolution of the Tigray situation and pledged the AU’s support.
BY EYUEL KIFLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 16 MARCH 2025
