Russian Troops Liberate Four Communities in Donetsk Region over Week — Top Brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 575 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated four communities in the Donetsk region over the week of March 1-7 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Skudnoye, Burlatskoye and Privolnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia delivers overnight strike on energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector
Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the ministry reported.
"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by air-launched, sea-and ground-based long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities of gas and power supply infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the targets were struck," the ministry said.
Over the week, Russian troops delivered seven combined strikes, hitting Ukrainian military airfields, ammunition depots and UAV assembly workshops, the ministry reported.
"On March 1-7, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, production workshops, storage warehouses and control posts of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the bases of boats and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,590 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,590 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its areas of responsibility in the Kursk and Kharkov Regions over the week, the ministry reported.
"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, it said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 1,590 personnel, six tanks, 74 armored combat vehicles and 99 motor vehicles, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed 28 field artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons, five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,525 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed ten NATO artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade and an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,525 personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles and 29 field artillery guns, among them 10 NATO weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned aircraft systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, two National Guard brigades and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,665 personnel, a tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, including four Western-made weapons, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition depots and four electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,810 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,810 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 29 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of six mechanized, three jaeger and two assault brigades, an infantry brigade, an airborne brigade, an unmanned systems brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,810 personnel, two tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, including 16 armored vehicles of Western manufacture, 25 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,210 casualties on Ukrainian army in week
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 26 artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
Over the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a National Guard brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,210 personnel, three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles and 45 motor vehicles, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed 26 field artillery guns, including six Western-made weapons and two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 575 casualties on Ukrainian army over week
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 575 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their frontline positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a detachment of foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 575 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and nine electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.
Russian air defenses destroy 637 Ukrainian UAVs, 21 JDAM smart bombs over week
Russian air defense forces shot down 637 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 21 JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.
"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 21 US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 637 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Over 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in week
More than 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.
"During the week, 35 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 656 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 45,471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,076 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,523 multiple rocket launchers, 22,333 field artillery guns and mortars and 32,573 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment