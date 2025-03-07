Vucic Confirms Plan to Attend Victory Parade in Moscow in 'Great' Phone Call with Putin
Among other issues, the two leaders discussed political cooperation and the need for more intergovernmental work to restore bilateral trade and boost economic ties between their countries in what Vucic called a meaningful phone call
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS
BELGRADE, March 7. /TASS/. Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic affirmed in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will attend the coming May 9 parade in Moscow.
I’ve held "a great conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on all major issues relating to our bilateral cooperation and confirmed that our meeting in Moscow on May 9 will take place," Vucic said in a video message on Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).
Among other issues, the two leaders discussed political cooperation and the need for more intergovernmental work to restore bilateral trade and boost economic ties between their countries in what Vucic called a meaningful phone call. "[We] discussed <…> cooperation with Russian Railways, primarily how and on what terms we should sign a natural gas agreement before May 31, and the situation around NIS, given US sanctions imposed on the [Serbian oil] company," Vucic added.
