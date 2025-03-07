Serbian Army Unit to Participate in Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
Aleksandar Vucic also reaffirmed that he would come to Moscow for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War
MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. A parade unit of the Serbian armed forces will arrive in Moscow for the celebration of the Victory Day on May 9, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic assured his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone, the Kremlin press office reported on Friday.
"Aleksandar Vucic reaffirmed that he would come to Moscow for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the [Soviet Union’s] Victory in the [1941-1945] Great Patriotic War and would also send a unit of the Serbian armed forces for its participation in the May 9 Parade," the Kremlin press office said in a statement.
Vucic said earlier on Friday that he had held a talk with Putin and called it very good and substantive.
The Russian president has invited the heads of many countries to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Some friendly countries from among those which fought against German Nazism, Italian fascism and Japanese militarism, in particular, Belarus, Mongolia and Myanmar, will send their parade units to participate in the May 9 Parade on Moscow’s Red Square.
Last time, the allied troops marched on Moscow’s Red Square during the Parade on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Victory in 2010.
