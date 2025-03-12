Somalian and AU Forces End 15-hour Siege at Hotel Cairo in Beledweyne After Al-Shabaab Attack
Wednesday March 12, 2025
Somali soldiers survey the scene near a damaged building in Beledweyne following a militant attack, March 11, 2025. The clash resulted in casualties and significant destruction as forces worked to secure the area.
Mogadishu (HOL) — Somali government forces, supported by African Union troops, successfully ended a 15-hour siege at Hotel Cairo (Qahira ) in Beledweyne, which had been attacked by Al-Shabaab militants early Tuesday morning. The assault, which began with a large car bomb explosion, resulted in at least seven confirmed deaths, including traditional elders, military officers, and civilians. Several others were injured in the attack.
The siege occurred as government officials and traditional leaders were meeting at the hotel to discuss plans for an upcoming military offensive against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia. The city of Beledweyne, located about 335 kilometres (208 miles) north of Mogadishu, is considered a key location in the ongoing battle against the militant group, which controls parts of rural Somalia and seeks to establish a strict interpretation of Islamic law. The hotel, located in the heart of the city, has served as a focal point for political discussions and planning in the region.
The attack began with a bomb explosion followed by gunmen storming the hotel, triggering intense clashes between the militants and Somali security forces. According to witnesses, explosions and gunfire rocked the area as the attackers, who were reportedly armed with heavy weaponry, engaged in a standoff with security forces. Large parts of the hotel were left in ruins as government troops cornered the gunmen.
At least six people were initially confirmed dead, with some reports later indicating that the toll could be higher. Among the dead were two well-known traditional elders. Federal lawmaker Dahir Amin Jesow confirmed that at least seven gunmen were involved in the attack, and authorities worked to bring in additional forces to neutralize the situation.
Somalia’s Health Minister, Dr. Ali Haj Adam Abubakar, strongly condemned the recent Al-Shabaab attack on the Cairo Hotel in Beledweyne, labelling it as an act of “barbarism.”
The Somali National Army (SNA) wer joined by troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), specifically Djiboutian forces, who provided additional support. These forces, equipped with heavy combat gear, helped secure the area and bring the siege to an end. The operation lasted more than 15 hours, and by midnight, the situation had been brought under control.
"We worked through the night to rescue elders, military officers, and civilians trapped inside the hotel," said Beledweyne District Commissioner Omar Calasow. "The attackers were eventually neutralized, and security forces are now conducting investigations to assess whether explosives were planted inside the building."
The attack caused significant disruption in Beledweyne, with communication networks in the city being down for more than five hours. This left residents unable to communicate, significantly affecting daily life in the city. The transport system was also severely impacted, with all major roads blocked by heavily armed security forces, and movement within neighbourhoods was restricted as a result. The disruption in communication left many people unable to access the goods they need.
The city is slowly returning to normal, with transportation, businesses, and public services beginning to resume operations. Communications have also been restored, which is crucial for the residents who rely on these networks for day-to-day activities.
Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, has waged a brutal insurgency against the Somali government for over two decades. Despite being driven out of major urban centers, the group continues to control parts of rural Somalia and remains a significant threat to the country's stability. Al-Shabaab's tactics include bombings, suicide attacks, and assassinations of government officials and military personnel as it seeks to overthrow Somalia's internationally-backed government in Mogadishu.
The group's control over rural areas and its ongoing attacks on civilian and military targets spotlight the continued challenge the Somali government faces in securing the country and maintaining order. Although the government, along with the African Union forces, has made significant strides in pushing back Al-Shabaab, the group remains a powerful force in the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment