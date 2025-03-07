‘Stability’ of China’s Diplomacy is a Gift to the World: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Mar 08, 2025 01:08 AM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)
On Friday, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists about China's foreign policy and external relations during a press conference of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing. Wang answered 23 questions in nearly 90 minutes, comprehensively reviewing the achievements of China's diplomacy and looking ahead to its future direction, ranging from head-of-state diplomacy, great power relations, hotspot issues, and international order to scientific and technological development and people-to-people exchanges.
Foreign media paid great attention to expressions such as "China and the US will stay on this planet for a long time, and they must, therefore, seek peaceful co-existence", "the world today is marked by sweeping winds and surging clouds and the dynamism of these changes originates from the South", and "preventing the world from returning to the law of the jungle." The keywords that many people have taken away from this year's press conference are "stability" and "certainty," which are also gifts that China has contributed to a world full of uncertainty.
China's "stability" comes from the mentality of "staying cool-headed and not being affected by any distractions in a volatile world." Today's world is characterized by changes and turbulence, with the rise of anti-globalization thinking, the apparent growth of unilateralism and protectionism, the frequent occurrence of local conflicts and turmoil as well as the hegemonic and bullying behaviors of certain powers in wantonly encircling and suppressing the emerging forces - these are real challenges that must not be ignored. At the same time, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is developing further, the Global South is gaining momentum, while peace, development, cooperation and win-win have become the universal wish of the people and a general trend.
But regardless of what happens, "the mission of China's diplomacy remains unchanged." It is a manifestation of China's diplomatic pattern and determination to be a staunch force defending our national interests, a just and righteous force for world peace and stability, a progressive force for international fairness and justice and a constructive force for the common development of the world. Furthermore, it injects more positive energy into the maintenance of world peace and stability.
Over the past year, head-of-state diplomacy has continued to play a visionary and leading role in China's in-depth interaction with the world, demonstrating extraordinary charm and commitment. The three main home-court diplomatic events, four important overseas visits and more than 130 foreign affairs talks and meetings have continued to write a new story of friendship between China and other countries, creating a new momentum of solidarity and cooperation in the world. Building a community with a shared future for mankind has taken new and solid steps forward under General Secretary Xi Jinping's stewardship. This is where the confidence and backbone of Chinese diplomacy's "stability" lies, and it has also become a grand cause for all parties to participate in.
Today, the notion of humanity sharing a common future has been written into multiple resolutions of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and multilateral documents, more than 100 countries have expressed support for the three major Global Initiatives, and more than three-quarters of the world's countries have become part of the family of the Belt and Road Initiative. With its growing number of friends and partners, China is gathering greater strength to stabilize the world.
The "stability" and "certainty" of China's diplomacy also lie in its proactive approach and continued opening-up. As Wang Yi stated, China's foreign policies, especially those important concepts and initiatives proposed by President Xi, are increasingly welcomed and supported by the international community; China's important role in addressing global challenges and resolving burning and tough issues is becoming more and more expected and commended by countries across the world; the success of Chinese modernization and the inspiration it offers are being increasingly recognized and emulated by more and more countries.
The press conference provided a preview of key diplomatic activities for this year: President Xi is expected to make a number of overseas visits; we will solemnly commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and hold a series of major events including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit; China will convene a Global Leaders' Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in Beijing.
The significance of China's diplomatic vision and policies extends beyond the present - it is about shaping the future. From this consistent commitment to progress, the world sees China taking the initiative in history and driving historical advancement with concrete actions.
By always upholding the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win and pursuing a win-win strategy of opening-up, China continues to create new opportunities for the world through its own development. Over the past year, China has expanded its unilateral visa-free policy to 38 countries, continued to unilaterally open up to the least developed nations, shortened its negative list for foreign investment, and shared innovations in space exploration, artificial intelligence, and other fields with more countries.
With sincerity and pragmatism, China's diplomacy is becoming increasingly attractive and influential, positioning itself as a "top choice" for international cooperation. UN Secretary-General António Guterres previously hailed China as an "indispensable and trustworthy vital force in promoting world peace and development."
"China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world." As emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping, China always stands firmly on the right side of history and the side of the progress of human civilization. In this new year, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics will bring even greater certainty to the world. We also have every reason to look forward to a world of shared prosperity and cooperation, where the future belongs to all.
