The Only Reference to Taiwan Region in the UN is 'Taiwan, Province of China': Chinese FM
By Global Times
Mar 07, 2025 02:25 PM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)
In response to media inquiry over some countries claiming that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not equate to the One China principle, does not clarify the island of Taiwan's sovereignty, and does not prevent the island from participating in international organizations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on Friday in Beijing that the only reference to the Taiwan region in the UN is "Taiwan, Province of China." Taiwan is never a country, not in the past, and never in the future. To clamor for "Taiwan independence" is to split the country, to support "Taiwan independence" is to interfere in China's internal affairs, and to connive at "Taiwan independence" is to undermine the stability of the Taiwan Straits.
Such a narrative is a blatant challenge to the authority of the UN and the post-war international order. It is extremely absurd and dangerous. Those who spread it could use some help to improve their common sense, Wang said.
Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This is the history and the reality. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan. Eight decades ago, the victory of the Chinese People s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression put Taiwan back under China's sovereign jurisdiction. Both the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, issued by major victorious nations of World War II, stated in explicit terms that Taiwan is a territory that Japan had stolen from the Chinese, and shall be restored to China. Japan also accepted the terms of the Potsdam Proclamation and announced its unconditional surrender. All these have confirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan, and formed an important part of the post-war international order.
Resolution 2758 was later adopted in 1971 by the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority. It decides to restore all the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China at the UN and expel forthwith the representatives of the Taiwan authorities from the UN and all the organizations related to it. Once and for all, this resolution resolved the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the UN, and precluded any possibility of creating "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."
The principle of sovereignty is the cornerstone of the UN Charter, and no country or individual should apply double standards, Wang noted. Respect for all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity should mean support for China's complete reunification. Commitment to one-China should mean opposition to any form of "Taiwan independence."
Realizing China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of the Chinese nation. It is an inevitable trend, and it is what the greater national interests entail. Seeking "Taiwan independence" is doomed to backfire, and using Taiwan to contain China will be nothing but a futile attempt. China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable, said Wang.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment