The International Community Must Condemn Spoilers of Pretoria Peace Deal
March 18, 2025
The Pretoria peace deal, brokered by the African Union, was intended to bring an end to a brutal conflict that has caused immense suffering for millions of Ethiopians. It aimed to address key issues, including humanitarian aid, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process.
Since its signing, significant progress has been made in restoring essential social services, rebuilding Tigray’s infrastructure, and stabilizing the region. However, the process has been marred by delays and obstructions, some of which are the result of actions by certain factions within the TPLF who are either unwilling or uninterested in upholding their commitments under the peace agreement.
Despite these promising developments, the journey toward long-lasting peace has been fraught with challenges. While some progress has been made, the situation remains fragile, and there are lingering issues that still need to be addressed. The federal government has taken decisive steps to maintain the peace, such as the establishment of the National Rehabilitation Commission and the drafting of a transitional justice policy. These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to sustaining peace and resolving lingering disputes that arose during the conflict. However, certain factions within the TPLF have sought to undermine the process, threatening to destabilize the region once again.
These factions, despite the progress made, have been taking actions that could lead to renewed violence, and their motivations appear to be driven by personal and political agendas. The negative influence of such individuals threatens not only to derail the progress achieved thus far but also to expose the people of Tigray to further suffering.
External forces, too, seem poised to exploit any instability for their own advantage, adding complexity to an already delicate situation. The stakes could not be higher as the risk of renewed conflict grows with each irresponsible action taken by these destabilizing force
The situation was recently brought to light by Getachew Reda, the President of the Interim Administration of Tigray, who expressed concern over the actions of certain TPLF factions that are hindering the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement. In a press conference, Getachew highlighted that these factions’ efforts were putting the region at risk of further conflict and displacement. He described the actions of these groups as a serious challenge to the peace process and emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue. Despite the federal government’s unwavering commitment to the peace deal, these factions are working against the efforts to stabilize Tigray and are actively obstructing the implementation of key provisions of the agreement.
Getachew’s statements pointed to delays in critical aspects of the peace process, such as the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the disarmament and reintegration process. These delays have been exacerbated by the actions of a faction within the TPLF, which has been accused of collaborating with external forces hostile to Ethiopia. Such alliances have not only endangered the prospects of peace but have also fueled tensions that risk reigniting the cycle of violence. Furthermore, the TPLF faction in question has been accused of taking violent measures against civilians and members of the interim administration, further destabilizing the region and exacerbating the suffering of the people.
These developments are deeply troubling, especially given the heavy toll the Tigray people have already paid. The devastation caused by the previous conflict has left a lasting scar on the region, and any return to violence would only prolong their suffering.
The people of Tigray have endured the darkest days of war, and the notion of reliving those horrors is anathema to the very purpose of the peace agreement. There is a clear need to prevent any further destabilization and ensure that the peace that has been achieved is not squandered by a few power-hungry individuals.
Moreover, Getachew’s account of the situation also shed light on how internal divisions within the Tigray leadership, particularly within the TPLF, are contributing to the instability. Some members of the leadership appear to be pursuing self-serving goals, ignoring the interests of the broader population in the process. These individuals are not acting in the best interests of the Tigray people or the wider Ethiopian public but instead are playing a dangerous game that could have devastating consequences for the region and the country as a whole. Their actions are undermining the legitimate government of Tigray, and their attempts to dismantle the peace agreement jeopardize the fragile stability that has been achieved.
The federal government has a responsibility to ensure that the progress made under the peace agreement is not undone by these disruptive forces. At the same time, the international community must play a crucial role in supporting the peace process and helping to hold the responsible parties accountable.
This is especially important given the involvement of external actors who may seek to exploit the situation for their own purposes. The international community must be vigilant in distinguishing between those who are committed to peace and those who seek to spoil the agreement for their own gain.
Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos recently echoed this sentiment, calling on the international community to recognize the distinction between the spoilers of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and those who are working in good faith to implement it. He warned of the dangers posed by the actions of the TPLF factions that are undermining the peace process.
Gedion emphasized the importance of international support in ensuring that these spoilers are held accountable and that the peace agreement remains intact. He pointed to several “material breaches” of the agreement, including the obstruction of the return of IDPs, the failure to adhere to the disarmament and reintegration process, and attempts to dismantle the interim administration through violent means. These violations, Gedion argued, represent a serious threat to the peace process and the stability of the region.
In light of these developments, it is crucial that the federal government take decisive action to protect the region from further instability. The government must work to safeguard the achievements made thus far and prevent any further erosion of the peace process. This includes addressing the actions of those who seek to disrupt the interim administration and destabilize the region. At the same time, the federal government must continue to prioritize the protection of civilians and the restoration of vital services to the people of Tigray.
The actions of the TPLF factions that seek to destabilize the region are not just a threat to the people of Tigray; they are a threat to the entire Ethiopian peace process. These factions, driven by power-hungry motives, have little regard for the suffering they continue to inflict upon the people of Tigray.
Their actions not only endanger the lives of civilians but also risk reigniting a conflict that has already caused immense pain and destruction. The international community must act decisively to prevent these factions from derailing the peace process and to ensure that those who are working toward peace are supported.
The international community, too, must play an active role in ensuring that peace and stability are preserved in Tigray. The diplomatic community must unequivocally support the efforts of those working to implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement and hold accountable those who seek to undermine it. A clear message must be sent to the spoilers of peace that their actions will not be tolerated, and that the international community stands with those committed to peace, reconciliation, and rebuilding the region.
The people of Tigray and Ethiopia at large have already suffered too much, and it is imperative that the international community acts swiftly and decisively to prevent further violence and ensure that the hard-won peace remains intact. Only through collective action can the region hope to heal and rebuild from the horrors of the past.
