AU, IGAD Indefinitely Postpone Sudanese Political Consultations
December 11, 2025 (DJIBOUTI) – The African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have indefinitely postponed consultations between Sudanese political factions scheduled for next week in Djibouti, organizers said on Thursday.
It marks the second such delay in recent months; talks planned for October were abandoned after Sudanese groups failed to agree on the participant list.
The AU and IGAD aim to bridge gaps between rival factions to launch a political process regarding the country’s future governance. However, preconditions set by the various blocs continue to derail these efforts.
Officials involved in the planning told Sudan Tribune the meetings, set for Dec. 16-18, were shelved after the Democratic Bloc coalition refused to participate alongside the Sudan Founding Coalition (Tasis), a bloc dominated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
A senior member of the Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (Somoud) confirmed the indefinite postponement but declined to provide further details.
Four previous AU-led attempts to organize a dialogue have failed due to disputes over selection criteria and management.
Deep divisions persist across the political landscape. The Somoud alliance rejects any dialogue involving figures from the ousted regime and demands the inclusion of independent civil forces.
Conversely, pro-army factions refuse to engage with Somoud, accusing it of serving as a political front for the RSF, despite the paramilitary group having formed its own separate political coalition, Tasis.
