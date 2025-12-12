Coup Plot: Communist Party Of Benin Condemns Nigeria, France's Military Intervention, Blames Talon's Administration
December 8, 2025
The party, in a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, said the failed coup and the events that followed raise serious questions about the sovereignty of the country.
The Communist Party of Benin (PCB) has condemned what it described as foreign military intervention in Benin following the reported aborted coup d'état of Sunday, December 7, 2025.
According to the PCB, the attempt to overthrow the government of President Patrice Talon was thwarted largely due to the intervention of French forces stationed in Benin and air strikes conducted by Nigerian fighter jets deployed from Lagos State.
While reiterating its longstanding opposition to military takeovers, the Party insisted that the political climate created by the current administration has fuelled widespread discontent.
“The Communist Party of Benin, in all its political stances, has always opposed putschism as a mode of accession to power,” the statement read.
“However, the December 7 coup attempt is the logical consequence of the disastrous management of the ‘Rupture’ government, characterised by predation, fascist dictatorship, exclusion, and repeated institutional coups d’état since 2016.”
The PCB blamed the alleged democratic decline under the Talon administration, including what it described as the “monarchical Constitution” that restricts political participation and public expression.
“As long as the current governance is maintained, it is foreseeable that such events will not fail to occur in the future,” the Party warned.
The PCB sharply criticised the reported involvement of French forces and Nigerian military assets in neutralising the coup attempt.
Citing unverified information, the party claimed that French President, Emmanuel Macron, requested Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to intervene under the banner of ECOWAS, with Nigerian fighter jets supporting French troops on the ground.
The party alleged that additional Nigerian ground forces entered through the Sèmè border to reinforce the operation.
“This event is extremely serious. It is an insult and humiliation to the political and military institutions of our country,” the PCB said. “It represents the placement of our country under supervision; a pure and simple transformation of Benin into a French colony.”
The PCB reiterated its longstanding stance that Benin’s internal issues should be resolved domestically without foreign interference.
“The PCB condemns this Franco-Nigerian intervention in our country and demands the immediate departure of the foreign forces of aggression,” the Party declared.
The statement, dated December 8, 2025, was signed by the leadership of the Communist Party of Benin and circulated through social platforms.
