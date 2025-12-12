Report Finds 40% of Sudanese Women Journalists Face Multiple Forms of Violence
11 December 2025
Journalists protest in defence of the press freedom in Khartoum (file photo)
December 11, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – Forty per cent of female journalists in Sudan have suffered multiple forms of violence since the war began, the Media Women Network said on Thursday.
Since the conflict erupted, 17 journalists have been killed. Female reporters face heightened risks, including physical abuse, sexual assault, harassment, and digital threats.
In a report marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the network said two female journalists had been killed, and 54% had faced digital violence. It documented cases of physical abuse, sexual assault, and personal threats against dozens of others.
Journalists have also reported displacement, travel bans, and the denial of identity papers, alongside organized smear campaigns and cyberbullying.
The report found that while 52% of female journalists remain in Sudan, nearly a third are internally displaced. The remaining 48% have fled the country as refugees.
War conditions have devastated the media labour market, with 56% of female journalists reporting job losses or reduced income as outlets cut wages.
The group highlighted a critical lack of support, noting that 72% of women in the sector had received no training on safety or conflict coverage.
“Sudanese female journalists today are struggling not only to convey the truth but also for their personal and professional survival,” the network said.
