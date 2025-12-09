AES Threatens to Neutralize All Aircraft Violating Airspace
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Dec 2025 20:17
A Nigerian military aircraft made an alleged emergency landing in Burkina Faso, sparking tensions with the AES over airspace violation.
A Nigerian Air Force transport aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Burkina Faso due to technical concerns, Nigerian officials said on Tuesday, after the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) warned it would neutralize any aircraft violating its airspace.
The AES had announced on Monday that it viewed the landing of the Nigerian Air Force C-130 as an airspace violation and vowed to take action against unauthorized aircraft. Burkinabe authorities launched an investigation after the incident, concluding the aircraft had landed without prior clearance.
On December 8, 2025, a Nigerian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft made an unscheduled landing at Bobo-Dioulasso airport in Burkina Faso.
Nigeria, however, said the crew was forced to make a precautionary landing shortly after take-off while ferrying the aircraft to Portugal. According to an Air Force statement carried by the Nigerian daily Sun, the crew detected a technical issue and chose to land at the nearest available airfield, which was in Burkina Faso.
Despite the AES’ condemnation of the incident as an “unfriendly act” and a breach of international aviation rules, Nigeria emphasized that the crew had been treated respectfully. The statement noted that all personnel were “safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities.”
