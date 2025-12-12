Guided by Renewal: ANC Plans New Charter With Performance Targets Post-NGC
The four-day NGC is drawing to a close on Thursday, with ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, reading out the adopted declarations.
Guided by renewal: ANC plans new charter with performance targets post-NGC
ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/X.
The ANC's 5th National General Council (NGC) has declared that the party must draw up a 'Renewal Charter' to serve as a guiding framework in its quest for renewal.
Among other things, Mbalula stated that the NGC deliberated on how the National Democratic Revolution is at a crossroads due to corruption, the weakening of state institutions, and factionalism within the party.
Mbalula said the NGC declared the party must continue to renew itself if it is to advance the agenda of building a non-racist, non-sexist, equal South Africa. He further elaborated:
"Renewal of the ANC as the leading agent of change, to rebuild the leadership; organisational and ideological capacity to drive transformation. This renewal must be all-encompassing and will require strict organisational management of the ANC. The adoption of a renewal charter towards 2032 with performance targets and indicators across a range of issues."
