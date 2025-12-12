SA’s Poverty Profile: Govt Says Drop in Almost Two Decades Marks Vital Step Forward
At least 23 million people in South Africa are considered poor, making this a 20-percentage point drop in the headcount since 2006.
The government said the drop in poverty levels in almost two decades marks an important step forward in the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce poverty and improve living conditions.
This is according to the lower-bound poverty threshold by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).
Statistician General Risenga Maluleke released the poverty trends report on Thursday.
“While for your black Africans and coloureds, poverty continues to decline. For the Indian Asians, we see that it rose slightly between 2015 and 2023. The white population grew right far at the bottom, far below the national poverty line, sitting at 1.4%.”
Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi said that the progress in reducing poverty among black African and coloured populations is an indication of the positive impact of targeted social and economic interventions.
“While the government acknowledges that this progress is encouraging, it is not enough. Through coordinated policies and targeted programmes, the country will continue striving toward a more equitable and inclusive South Africa.”
