Bodies Collected from Streets After M23's Advance into Eastern DRC's Uvira City
M23 rebels have captured large swathes of territory in eastern DRC in recent months.
At least 10 bodies have been collected from the streets of Uvira in eastern DRC after M23 rebels advanced into the city early this week, security and local sources said.
Businesses have been closed for several days and only a few motorcycles were out in the streets, while sporadic shots still rang out, local civil society representatives said.
The bodies were found between Wednesday and Thursday, according to local sources and witnesses.
"Yesterday we collected at least nine bodies and today two on the avenue leading to Saint Paul's Cathedral," a civil society representative told AFP, but gave no other details.
US peace deal on verge of faltering
As it did in two provincial capitals, Goma and Bukavu, seized in January and February after a lightning offensive, the M23 is seeking to take control of neighbourhoods in Uvira.
The city hall, provincial governor's office and the border post to Burundi already fell to the M23 on Wednesday after most Congolese forces fled in the previous days.
On Thursday, almost all parts of the city suffered power cuts, with many residents reliant on battery powered phones for contact with the outside world.
The M23 offensive, launched at the beginning of December just before Kinshasa and Kigali signed a peace deal in Washington, was described by Burundi's foreign minister on Wednesday as a "humiliation" for the United States.
Burundian support for DRC
The latest offensive by the rebel group aims initially to deprive the Democratic Republic of Congo of military support from Burundi, according to experts and security sources.
Some of the 18,000 Burundian forces present in South Kivu province in eastern DRC have already crossed the border back to the Burundian economic capital Bujumbura, sources within the Burundi army said.
However, around 2,500 are still in the hills overlooking Uvira and the Ruzizi border plain, they said.
Rwanda faces repeated accusations by both DRC and UN of backing M23 rebels, allegations that Kigali deny.
SOURCE: AFP
