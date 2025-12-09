Lasting Peace Contingent on Palestine's Self-determination: Ramaphosa
South Africa's president calls for Palestinian statehood and condemns "Israel’s" violations, urging action at the International Court of Justice.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his country's unwavering solidarity with Palestine, stating that only Palestinian self-determination and the recognition of fundamental human rights can bring lasting peace to the region.
Speaking at the 5th National General Council of the African National Congress (ANC), Ramaphosa said, “Anything short of self-determination and the recognition of the fundamental human rights of the Palestinian people will not be acceptable and will not bring a just and lasting peace in that region.”
The president expressed concern over ongoing violations by "Israel" of a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian Resistance, which came into effect on October 10.
“South Africa welcomed the agreement on a ceasefire that resulted in the return of hostages and the release of many Palestinian political prisoners. However, there is a matter of greater concern that Israel is breaking the ceasefire almost on a daily basis,” Ramaphosa told ANC delegates in Ekurhuleni, near Johannesburg.
Ramaphosa condemned the atrocities committed by "Israel" in Gaza, which prompted South Africa to take legal action before the International Court of Justice.
“Since the onslaught began on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 70,000 people are known to have been killed in Gaza, most of whom are women and children,” he stated.
South Africa takes legal action at ICJ
In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing violations of obligations under the Genocide Convention. Since then, the ICJ has issued provisional measures requiring "Israel" to take steps to prevent acts of genocide.
Ramaphosa reiterated his government’s call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of meaningful negotiations aimed at establishing a sovereign Palestinian state.
“South Africa continues to call for an immediate ceasefire and for meaningful negotiations to commence towards the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state existing in peace alongside the state of Israel,” he said.
South Africa engaged in other global peace initiatives
The South African president also addressed other global conflicts, including the civil war in Sudan, where more than 150,000 people have reportedly died, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s continued involvement in peace efforts, including the African-led initiative to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
Two years ago, he led a delegation of African leaders to both Kiev and Saint Petersburg in a bid to push for dialogue. The mission involved meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
