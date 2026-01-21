China-aided Free Medical Services Program Launched in Tanzania's Zanzibar
A member (1st L) of the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar provides free medical services on Pemba Island of Zanzibar, Tanzania, on Jan. 20, 2026. Chinese medical experts on Tuesday launched the "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" free medical services program at a community health service center on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar. (The 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar/Handout via Xinhua)
DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts on Tuesday launched the "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" free medical services program at a community health service center on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar.
The campaign was jointly organized by the expert team of the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis prevention and control project and the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, combining schistosomiasis health education and free medical consultations.
More than 300 community residents and local officials attended the event.
Wang Wei, leader of the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis control expert team, said the campaign responds to the initiative for the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchange and aims to strengthen grassroots medical services and disease prevention and deepen China-Africa cooperation in public health.
Local health officials on Pemba Island praised China's long-term support in schistosomiasis control and healthcare, noting that the cooperation has enhanced primary medical services and disease prevention and control capacity.
Following the launch, the Chinese experts provided schistosomiasis prevention education and free medical services to residents, including physical examinations, health risk assessments, and advice on chronic disease management and medication use.
