Sudan Anti-war Coalition Meets French Officials on Ceasefire Push
20 January 2026
Members of the "Somoud" delegation, led by former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, pose with Emmanuel Blattmann, Director General for Africa at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Paris, January 20, 2026. Somoud photo
January 20, 2026 (PARIS) – A delegation from the Civil Democratic Alliance of the Revolutionary Forces “Somoud”, a Sudanese anti-war civilian coalition led by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, met senior French officials on Tuesday, kicking off a European tour to seek solutions to Sudan’s civil war, the alliance said.
Sudan has been engulfed by war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The delegation held talks with Emmanuel Blattmann, Director General for Africa at the French foreign ministry, and other officials responsible for Sudan and the Horn of Africa, the alliance said in a statement.
The meeting focused on the humanitarian crisis and alleged violations committed by both sides in the conflict, as well as the need for international action to halt the fighting, according to the statement.
The alliance warned that continued warfare risked destroying the Sudanese state and turning the country into a haven for terrorism that could threaten regional and international security.
The delegation outlined its vision for a ceasefire based on an unconditional humanitarian truce to allow aid delivery and create conditions for a comprehensive political process, the statement said.
That process should include all Sudanese forces except for the Islamic Movement and its affiliated groups, it added.
The delegation also called for accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and breaches of international humanitarian law.
It urged an end to foreign support for the warring parties, arguing that external interference was prolonging the war and worsening Sudanese suffering.
No comments:
Post a Comment