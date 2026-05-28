Iran Condemns Repeated US Truce Violations, Urges UN Intervention
Thursday, 28 May 2026 9:41 AM
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (Photo by Tasnim news agency)
Iran has strongly condemned the United States’ repeated threats against the Islamic Republic and violations of the ceasefire that halted the recent illegal war of aggression, urging the UN to intervene.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the US military aggression against areas in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday violate Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty in flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.
“The UN Security Council is obligated to uphold its legal responsibility to hold American aggressors accountable,” he added.
The spokesman also pointed to the US’s continued violations of the ceasefire with Iran, especially attacks on commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf region and high seas, as well as aerial assaults on the country’s southern regions over the past few days.
He emphasized the Islamic Republic's determination to take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.
In response to the US aggression, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory attacks on a US base in the region.
The IRGC warns the enemies that it will give decisive response to any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Meanwhile, Baghaei denounced the threatening rhetoric of American officials against Iran and some other regional countries, expressing solidarity with the friendly and brotherly country of Oman.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would “blow up” Oman if it agreed to work with Iran to share control of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Threatening to ‘blow up’ a UN member state, which has always played a constructive, effective, and responsible role in regional peace and security, spent many years as a mediator in diplomatic processes, and made endeavors to serve regional peace and stability, not only violates the principle on the prohibition of threat or use of force, but is another dangerous sign of the normalization of lawlessness and bullying in international relations,” Baghaei said.
Iran has restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on the country that began on February 28 and came to a halt as part of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on April 8.
However, coordinated passage through the strategic waterway is allowed for all ships except for those linked to the US and the Israeli regime and associated entities.
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