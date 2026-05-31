South Africa's National Team Delays World Cup Trip Over Visa Issues
Source: Xinhua| 2026-06-01 00:06:15|Editor: huaxia
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been plunged into disarray following a major administrative failure that has left the national team stranded due to visa delays.
The South African Football Association confirmed on Sunday that the team, known as Bafana Bafana, is facing significant challenges in securing visas for several players and technical staff, but did not specify the cause of the bottleneck.
The national broadcaster SABC has characterized the situation as a massive "administrative bungle."
The delay has sparked a scathing response from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who took to social media to express his outrage and demand immediate consequences for those involved.
"This SAFA travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff," McKenzie wrote on X. "I need a report, and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools."
The timing of the crisis is particularly critical. Bafana Bafana is scheduled to face Jamaica in a final warm-up friendly in Mexico this Friday. Following that, they are set to play the high-profile World Cup opening match against co-hosts Mexico on June 11.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, jointly hosted by 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
According to local media reports, officials are currently scrambling to secure U.S. visas for the squad. These documents are essential not only for transit but for the team's second group-stage fixture against the Czech Republic, which is scheduled to take place in Atlanta.
In a brief statement, SAFA insisted it is "working around the clock" to ensure the delegation departs for Mexico City by Monday at the latest.
The administrative crisis adds further pressure to a team already struggling for form. South Africa is making its first World Cup appearance since hosting the finals in 2010, and enters the newly expanded 48-team tournament on the back of a four-game winless streak.
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