'Israel' Expands Strikes on Lebanon, Strikes Area South of Beirut
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon killed and injured civilians, including children, amid intensified raids on Saida, Tyre, and surrounding areas.
"Israel" has ramped up its aggression on Lebanon overnight and into the afternoon, targeting major population centers like Tyre, Saida, and the Choueifat area south of Beirut.
Israeli forces carried out a series of wide-ranging strikes across southern Lebanon during the night and early hours of Thursday, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.
The agency reported that six people were killed, including children, in a massacre after a vehicle was struck on the Adloun highway.
In a separate incident, three people were killed and five others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential apartment in the Qaya’a area of Sidon Saida.
According to the National News Agency, the apartment was sheltering a displaced family from southern Lebanon at the time of the attack. Emergency teams and civil defense crews transported victims to nearby hospitals.
Motorcycle strikes and additional casualties
The agency also reported that two people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle on the Masaken al-Shaabi road in Tyre, while another motorcycle in the village of Bazouriyeh was also struck.
In addition, an airstrike on the village of Jebchit left three people injured, according to field reports cited by local media.
Israeli forces also targeted multiple towns overnight, including Deir al-Zahrani, Zibqin, Al-Mansouri, Toul, Ghassaniyeh near Saida, and Qaaqaiyat al-Snoubar.
Intensified strikes on Tyre
Strikes on the city of Tyre intensified, with reports of multiple buildings and civilian sites being hit, including structures on Hiram Street, Al-Halwani Street, Al-Rifai neighborhood, and areas near the Jabal Amel roundabout. Additional strikes reportedly targeted camps in Al-Rashidieh and Al-Bass.
The latest casualties add to the broader toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon. According to figures published by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the total number of people killed since March 2 has reached 3,269, while 9,840 others have been injured.
IOF issue threat for whole South Lebanon
Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes on Wednesday, striking multiple locations across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, as the Israeli occupation forces issued a displacement threat for the entirety of South Lebanon.
The displacement threat constitutes a violation of international law, particularly international humanitarian law, which prohibits the mass forcible transfer of civilians and collective punishment during wars.
Israeli airstrikes hit several towns, including Qsaybeh, Houmine al-Fawqa, Jarjou', Haddatha, Yater, Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr, and Kfar Houna, along with Kfar Joz, Mleekh, and al-Luwaizeh in the south. The heights of Ali al-Taher were also repeatedly targeted.
In the Bekaa region, Israeli warplanes targeted the highlands of Hrabta and Brital, as well as the area between the Brital and al-Khraibeh hills. Fresh raids were also reported on the outskirts of Hermel in northern Bekaa.
Concurrently, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that three people were killed, according to a preliminary toll, following an Israeli aggression on the town of Shoukine in the Nabatieh district.
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