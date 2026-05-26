Hezbollah Says it Carried Out 32 Military Operations Against Israeli Occupation Forces
Wednesday, 27 May 2026 2:23 AM
This file picture shows the launch of a missile by Hezbollah against Israeli occupation forces.
Hezbollah has announced that it carried out 32 separate military operations against Israeli occupation forces operating inside southern Lebanon.
The Islamic resistance movement stated on Tuesday that its fighters confronted the Israeli military push with direct ground clashes combined with intense rocket, artillery, and drone barrages, concentrating their strikes around the key town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya.
According to Hezbollah’s statement, the operations resulted in the destruction and targeting of multiple Israeli Merkava tanks and armored vehicles, the disabling of communication systems, a direct hit on an Iron Dome platform, and the downing of two Israeli quadcopters.
These determined and well-coordinated strikes highlight Hezbollah’s resolve to defend Lebanon’s territorial integrity and protect its people from the Tel Aviv regime’s repeated violations and expansionist incursions.
The resistance movement has once again proven that the Zionist occupation army cannot advance on Lebanese soil without paying a heavy price.
Hezbollah has repeatedly affirmed that its operations remain purely defensive, aimed at forcing the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and putting an end to the occupation’s criminal aggression.
The Israeli occupation regime has once again unleashed a barrage of criminal air strikes on civilian areas in southern Lebanon, martyring at least 31 people, among them multiple women and children, and wounding around 40 others.
This latest wave of successful resistance operations comes within the wider regional battle where the Axis of Resistance continues to stand strong against imperialist-Zionist plots, delivering painful blows to the occupying entity and its supporters.
Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,100 people in Lebanon since Israeli forces escalated attacks on the country on March 2.
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