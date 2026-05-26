Russia Warns Western Agencies Planning to Use Daesh Terrorists against Iran
Tuesday, 26 May 2026 6:57 PM
The US and its allies are known to use Daesh and other militant group to further their agenda of destabilizing Muslim nations across West and central Asia.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Aleksandr Bortnikov has warned that Western intelligence agencies are planning to use Daesh-affiliated Takfiri militants in Syria as a proxy force against Iran.
The FSB chief said militants who previously fought for Daesh and other designated terrorist groups were being transferred from detention facilities in Syria to special camps in Iraq.
“The history of the Daesh militant group began in similar Iraqi prison complexes under the protection of Western coalition intelligence agencies,” he said.
He further warned that the US-Israeli aggression against Iran represents a broader Western war against Muslim nations.
“Undoubtedly, the escalation of the Iranian conflict and the involvement of an increasing number of parties in it is threatening to destabilise the entire Islamic world,” Bortnikov stated, RT reported.
He made the remarks during a meeting of security chiefs from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Russia’s Irkutsk region on Tuesday.
Bortnikov also said such militants could be used not only across West Asia but also in their countries of origin.
He warned that the actions of Western intelligence agencies pose a risk to CIS member states, noting that released militants include individuals from CIS countries who fought with Daesh and other groups and later ended up in Syrian prisons.
The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote economic, political, and security cooperation among member states. It currently includes nine countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.
Local sources in the Syrian city of Raqqah report the renewed presence of infamous Daesh commanders inside the city.
The developments come as the US, Israel, and their Western and regional allies equipped militant and banned groups in a bid to destabilise Iran ahead of an unprovoked and illegitimate escalation in late February.
From the outset, the US and the Israeli regime operated on what observers describe as a deeply flawed assessment of Iran’s national and military capabilities.
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