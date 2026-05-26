Lavrov Says Decolonization Struggle in Africa Not Over
By Al Mayadeen English
25 May 2026 22:23
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Africa still faces forms of neo-colonial influence, pledging Moscow’s support for efforts to strengthen sovereignty across the continent.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the struggle against colonial influence in Africa remains unfinished, stressing that Russia stands in full solidarity with African nations seeking greater sovereignty and independence.
Speaking at a reception marking Africa Day in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov argued that opportunities still exist to complete the decolonization process across the continent.
“There is still room to achieve full decolonization,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia supports African states in efforts to strengthen political and economic independence.
Russia promotes sovereignty partnership with Africa
Lavrov said Moscow is prepared to share its expertise with African countries in areas related to mineral resources, energy, food security, finance, and digital development as part of broader efforts to reinforce what he described as “comprehensive sovereignty.”
The Russian foreign minister added that trade relations between Russia and African countries are growing steadily, although he acknowledged that economic cooperation still has significant room for expansion.
He also praised African nations for recognizing what he described as the Soviet Union and Russia’s historical role in supporting anti-colonial movements and state-building efforts across the continent.
Lavrov stated that Moscow contributed to the development of African industries, scientific institutions, and defense capabilities during struggles against colonial rule and foreign domination.
Lavrov criticizes continued Western influence
The Russian diplomat argued that many African countries continue to face indirect forms of external control despite formal independence.
As an example, Lavrov claimed that some African governments are unable to independently provide logistical support for official foreign delegations because fuel infrastructure in many countries remains controlled by multinational corporations linked to former colonial powers.
He said these companies often operate according to directives issued from foreign capitals rather than local authorities, describing the situation as evidence of continuing neo-colonial influence.
Lavrov added that similar dynamics are also present in parts of Latin America.
Russia has increasingly expanded political, economic, and security ties across Africa in recent years as Moscow seeks to strengthen its presence on the continent amid growing competition with Western powers.
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