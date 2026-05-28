Israeli Strike Kills Former Correspondent for Iran's al-Alam TV, Three Refugees in Southern Lebanon
Thursday, 28 May 2026 11:12 AM
Former correspondent for Iran's al-Alam Arabic-language al-Alam television news channel, Hussam Zaidan.
An Israeli airstrike has killed a former correspondent for Iran's Arabic-language al-Alam television news channel alongside three other civilians in southern Lebanon, as the Tel Aviv regime's military continues its atrocious campaign in the area despite a ceasefire in effect since April 17.
Journalist Hussein Ezzeddine said on Thursday that an Israeli air raid targeted a residential building in the Qiya’a neighborhood of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon late last night.
He explained that the assault resulted in the martyrdom of Hussam Zaidan, in addition to three civilians, who were internally displaced persons.
The refugees had come from the town of Qalila in southern Lebanon to take refuge in Sidon, thinking it was a safe city and immune from recurrent Israeli attacks.
"We will try to document everything that happened in this crime to shed light on the extent of aggression perpetrated against the residential building, where Hussam was staying alongside some displaced people," Ezzedine pointed out.
The exact number of casualties remains unknown. Some reports suggest that while four people lost their lives in the aerial raid, another six sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, Zaidan's son lies in intensive care unit (ICU) as a result of the Israeli forces' aggression on Sidon.
Hussam Zaidan worked as a correspondent for al-Alam TV’s office in Syria from 2009 until the fall of president Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.
He extensively covered battles between government forces and foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the Syrian cities of Deir al-Zawr, Hama and Aleppo at the peak of the Arab nation's crisis.
Zaidan used to work as a news editor for the al-Alam TV in Tehran after the fall of the Assad government in Syria.
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