New Israeli Aggression on Southern Lebanon Kill 31, Including Children
Tuesday, 26 May 2026 11:35 PM
Shows smoke rising from the site of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the village of Rmadiyeh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. (File photo by AFP)
The Israeli occupation regime has once again unleashed a barrage of criminal air strikes on civilian areas in southern Lebanon, martyring at least 31 people, among them multiple women and children, and wounding around 40 others.
The latest figures were issued by Lebanon’s Health Ministry and reported by the state-run National News Agency (NNA) on Tuesday night.
These savage attacks targeted residential neighborhoods in the Tyre and Marjayoun districts, in flagrant violation of the fragile US-brokered ceasefire and international law.
Lebanese officials and resistance sources confirm that the Israeli war machine deliberately struck towns and villages, including Burj al-Shemali, Kawthariyat al-Ruz, Habboush, Maarakeh, Selaa, Burj Rahal, Srifa, as-Sawana, and Qabrikha.
This latest massacre forms part of the ongoing Israeli campaign of terror against the Lebanese people and the Axis of Resistance, even as the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues to respond with precision strikes against occupation forces.
Detailed reports from the NNA and the Public Health Ministry’s emergency operations centre paint a disturbing picture of the Zionist brutality.
In Burj Shemali, 14 people were martyred, including two children and three women, while 16 others were wounded. Five of them were children and six were women.
A strike on Kawthariyat al-Ruz killed five and wounded six, including two children.
In Habboush, four were martyred, including two children, and 10 were wounded, including two children and three women.
Maarakeh saw six martyrs and six wounded, among them one child.
Selaa reported two killed and two injured.
Additional Israeli raids struck Burj Rahal (multiple strikes), Srifa, as-Sawana (three raids), and Qabrikha in the Marjayoun district, further terrorizing civilian populations in the Tyre district.
Lebanese sources, including Al-Manar and Al-Mayadeen, describe these as deliberate attacks on populated residential zones, consistent with the entity’s pattern of war crimes aimed at punishing the Lebanese people for their support of the resistance.
This escalation occurs amid Israel’s broader war on Lebanon, which has claimed over 3,100 martyrs and nearly 10,000 wounded since March 2026, according to the Health Ministry.
The Israeli occupation military has expanded its onslaught in southern Lebanon.
Despite repeated ceasefire extensions, the occupation forces persist in their aggression, targeting civilians, paramedics, and infrastructure in a desperate bid to weaken the Axis of Resistance.
Hezbollah has answered the aggression with forceful operations, striking enemy positions and inflicting losses on occupation troops, thereby defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and dignity.
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