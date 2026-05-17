Ebola Outbreak Detected in DR Congo
By Al Mayadeen English
15 May 2026 12:47
An Ebola outbreak was detected in the Ituri province of Congo, prompting authorities to launch urgent measures to contain the spread of the virus.
An Ebola outbreak has been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, Africa’s top public health agency confirmed on Friday.
In a statement, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said it is convening an urgent meeting with authorities from Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and other global partners to strengthen cross-border surveillance, preparedness, and response measures.
The agency reported around 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths, mainly concentrated in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. It also confirmed four deaths among laboratory-confirmed cases.
Preliminary findings suggest the outbreak involves a non-Zaire strain of the Ebola virus, with genetic sequencing still underway to determine its full characteristics.
"Africa CDC is concerned about the risk of further spread due to the urban context of Bunia and Rwampara, intense population movement, mining-related mobility in Mongwalu," it warned.
Ebola continues to elude African continent
Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic disease caused by viruses in the genus Ebolavirus. It spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated objects, or infected animals. The virus attacks the immune system and organs, causing symptoms like fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, and sometimes internal or external bleeding, and it has a high fatality rate, especially where healthcare is limited.
There are several strains of Ebola, with the Zaire strain historically being the most deadly. Outbreaks are typically contained through rapid isolation of patients, contact tracing, safe burial practices, and vaccination campaigns using approved vaccines such as Ervebo.
On September 4, 2025, health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared an Ebola outbreak in Kasai Province, marking one of the country’s most recent major incidents. The outbreak spread across several health zones, including Bulape and Mweka, and resulted in dozens of confirmed and probable cases. By December 1, 2025, the government and the World Health Organization announced that the outbreak had been brought under control and officially declared it over, following weeks without new infections.
In early 2025, Uganda also reported an Ebola outbreak, which was confirmed on September 20, 2025, according to health authorities. The outbreak led to multiple infections and several fatalities before being contained through emergency vaccination and monitoring efforts. Earlier in the same year, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had also faced another localized outbreak in Mbandaka in April 23, 2025, which was quickly controlled through targeted response measures.
On March 10, 2026, health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo began investigating suspected cases of a hemorrhagic fever in Kasai Province, with Ebola feared as a possible cause. Testing was initiated, and containment teams were deployed as authorities worked to determine whether the cases represented a new outbreak or isolated infections.
Research into Ebola treatment and prevention continues to advance. On April 14, 2026, scientists reported progress in expanding vaccine coverage strategies and improving rapid-response treatments that reduce mortality when administered early. Experimental antiviral therapies and improved vaccine distribution systems are also being developed to enhance outbreak response, with international health agencies continuing to support trials aimed at finding more effective and accessible treatments.
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