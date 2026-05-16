Al-Qassam Leader Ezzeddin al-Haddad Martyred in Israeli Attack on Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
The leader of the al-Qassam Brigades, Ezzeddin al-Haddad, has been martyred alongside his daughter and wife in an Israeli attack on al-Rimal, Gaza City.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the martyrdom of its Chief of Staff, Ezzeddin al-Haddad “Abu Suhaib,” stating that he was killed alongside his wife, daughter, and several Palestinians in an Israeli assassination in central Gaza City.
In its statement, al-Qassam slammed the killing of its senior commander as a “cowardly assassination” carried out by the enemy in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, adding that targeting him would only reinforce the Resistance’s determination to continue its path of struggle.
Al-Qassam stated that his martyrdom would further strengthen the resolve of the steadfast Palestinian people to continue confronting the occupation, reaffirming their commitment to the path of resistance despite continued assassinations and ongoing Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip.
Sources within the Palestinian Resistance had confirmed to Al Mayadeen that al-Haddad was martyred in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip earlier today.
The Israeli occupation forces had carried out a massacre in the al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, killing eight Palestinians and wounding over 40 others by targeting a residential building. Local sources reported that the attack struck a populated residential area, causing significant destruction and casualties among civilians.
Who was Ezzeddin al-Haddad?
Martyr Ezzeddin al-Haddad was born in Gaza in 1970 and joined Hamas when the movement was established in the 1980s. He was nicknamed the "Ghost of the Gaza Strip" due to his operational secrecy and his privacy in Gaza.
He succeeded Martyr Mohammad al-Sinwar following his assassination in 2025, and had been involved, during Operation al-Aqsa Flood, in ensuring the well-being of Israeli captives.
Several released Israeli captives disclosed that they had met al-Haddad during their time in Gaza, and revealed that he insisted on speaking to them in Hebrew and asked them if they had any needs. One captive said that al-Haddad instructed Resistance fighters to bring the captive a book he had lost, according to Israeli media.
"Israel" attempted to assassinate al-Haddad six times and had placed a bounty worth $750,000 in return for information about his whereabouts.
He was martyred on May 15, 2026, in al-Rimal, alongside his wife and daughter. Thousands of Palestinians flooded the streets of Gaza during the funeral.
Ceaseless attacks on Gaza
The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues unabated, with strikes targeting the Halawa refugee camp in Jabalia earlier today, despite the so-called ceasefire achieved almost a year ago.
The Health Ministry and hospitals across the enclave reported 13 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including one Palestinian who succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli attack, alongside 57 injuries.
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 72,757 killed and 172,645 injured since October 7, 2023.
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