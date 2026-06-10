United States Launches Renewed Attacks on Iran
Aggressive actions take place proving that Washington is not serious about a permanent settlement with Tehran while the Israeli Defense Forces continue their assaults on Southern Lebanon violating the ceasefire of two months earlier
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday June 10, 2026
Geostrategic Analysis
Although United States President Donald Trump has for more than two months claimed the administration was close to a long-term deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, they have consistently violated the agreement made in April for a cessation of hostilities.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation state in Palestine has continued to bomb and violate the sovereignty of neighboring Lebanon leaving more than 3,600 dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced.
Obviously, both the U.S. and its Israeli surrogates only want to maintain the current situation in West Asia where the Pentagon and the IDF can act with impunity against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, etc., in their efforts to continue the domination over the land, waterways and resources of the region. U.S. military forces have bases in various states within the Persian Gulf along with Palestine and Jordan in order to secure their imperialist stranglehold over oil and natural gas production along with international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other routes in the area.
The notions that Iran and its allies in the region represent a security threat to Washington and Tel Aviv are totally false. It was these two entities which initiated the war against Tehran on February 28. Aerial strikes on Iran resulted in the assassinations of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials within the Iranian government.
Almost immediately the Secretary of War and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff stated that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces had been rendered ineffective and eliminated. Yet, the IRGC backed up by 92 million Iranian people, effectively defended the state and its people amid constant bombings of strategic locations and residential neighborhoods.
Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, has fired missiles into the northern occupied territories of Palestine while engaging IDF forces in various towns and villages in the southern areas of the country. The U.S. and Israel have continued to misrepresent the ceasefire agreement saying it did not include the people and territory of Lebanon. They have suggested that the weak and western-backed government in Lebanon should disarm the resistance forces.
Nonetheless, the Lebanese administration is incapable of neutralizing the resistance since there are significant elements within the parliament which are members and supporters of Hezbollah. The resistance in Lebanon is part and parcel of a broader alliance of anti-imperialist forces operating in Iraq, Yemen and Palestine in conjunction with the Islamic Republic. This Axis of Resistance is the actual target of Washington and Tel Aviv.
During the elections of 2024, the Trump campaign decried imperialist wars in West Asia and the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine. Trump told the people in the U.S. that the situation in Ukraine would not have occurred if he had been in the White House in February 2022. However, the war did not begin in 2022. The overthrow of the Ukrainian government during February 2014 represented the beginning of the current round of military actions by Moscow which is seeking to prevent the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The overthrow of the Ukraine government took place during the second administration of former President Barack Obama. Yet, Trump began his first term in 2017 and the war in eastern Ukraine continued during the entire time period until he left office in early 2021.
Consequently, Trump, like other U.S. administrations, are warmongers. The ruling class cannot survive without the thousands of Pentagon bases with their hundreds of thousands of troops stationed around the world for the sole purpose of imperialist domination and intrigue.
U.S. and Israel Escalates Tensions in West Asia
The Iranian government did not collapse after a two-pronged campaign aimed at regime change. In January, counter-revolutionary elements sought to ignite riots throughout the country after the national currency was manipulated downward by the U.S. Treasury Department.
With the failure of the purported uprising designed to reimpose the Pahlavi monarchy, the February 28 attacks were launched by Tel Aviv and Washington. During the course of the bombing operations against Iran, the Islamic Republic took full control of the Strait of Hormuz igniting a global energy crisis which has driven up the prices of fuel, fertilizer, food and other essential commodities for the world economic system.
In the latest aggressive actions which escalated on June 9, Press TV reported that:
“Several locations in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan were hit by US projectiles late on Tuesday, the Islamic Republic's national broadcaster said, in yet another act of unprovoked and illegal military aggression. Reporting on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said a location on Qeshm Island was one of the sites that came under the US attack. According to an informed source cited by the broadcaster, six explosions were heard in Qeshm, which the source said were caused by enemy projectiles. The broadcaster added that the projectiles had apparently been launched from a warplane. An IRIB correspondent further said that, based on the information available so far, the impact of one projectile in the province's littoral Sirik County has been confirmed. At least two water reservoirs in the Bomani district of the county were targeted by the enemy, and the drinking water supply to this district has been temporarily cut off. According to an IRIB correspondent in Jask, another one of Hormozgan's coastal counties, two locations in the county's city of Jask and Kuh-e Mobarak were also struck by such projectiles.” (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/06/09/770159/United-States-attacks-Iran-bases-high-alert)
The U.S. cited the shooting down of a Pentagon Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC naval forces as the reason for the latest bombing operations. Nevertheless, the U.S. has no mandate to patrol the Persian Gulf and its straits under the International Law of the Sea.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi responded to the attacks by the Pentagon. In another article published by Press TV on June 9, it says:
“Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that its most recent spate of attacks on southern Iranian areas ‘will not go unanswered.’ The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a post on X early on Wednesday after the US struck multiple locations across the Hormozgan Province. ‘Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination,’ he wrote, warning that the Iranian armed forces ‘will leave no attack or threat unanswered.’ ‘Leave our region if you want to be safe,’ he stated, adding that ‘the history of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders.’" (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/06/09/770160/Iran-United-States-attacks-Hormozgan-warning-Araghchi)
Consequently, the White House must either abide by the ceasefire agreement or face the raft of the IRGC and its allies in the region. In response to the continuing attacks on Lebanon and Iran, the Yemeni resistance under Ansar Allah launched missile attacks on the Ben Gurion Airport inside the occupied territories.
Several U.S. Bases Attacked by IRGC
In other developments in the Persian Gulf, Al Mayadeen reported that the U.S. Fifth Fleet was attacked in retaliation for the ongoing aggression. After the initial U.S.-Israeli attacks on February 28, the Fifth Fleet in the Kingdom of Bahrain was attacked by Iranian military forces.
Other outposts for the Pentagon also suffered serious damage during March and April. The Kingdom of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have operated for decades as bases for imperialism and zionism in the Persian Gulf and the entire West Asia region.
In the most recent events after June 9 and 10, Al Mayadeen notes:
“Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced early Wednesday that it had launched an attack targeting 21 US-linked sites across the region, including the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, stressing that the operation was in response to recent American aggression on Iran. The targets also included a US F-35 fighter jet base in al-Azraq in Jordan, as well as a command-and-control center at the same facility. Iranian Fars news agency reported that the IRGC used Kheibar Shekan missiles in strikes targeting F-35 hangars in Jordan. The IRGC added that it had destroyed four high-value targets using long-range solid-fuel missiles and said a US MQ-9 drone was shot down during aerial engagements over Jam in Iran’s southern Bushehr province. The IRGC warned that continued hostile actions would be met with ‘more severe and harsher responses,’ signaling readiness to expand its military operations if attacks persist.” (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-targets-us-bases--fifth-fleet-after-american-aggression)
This latest round of fighting between Iran, the U.S. and Israel illustrate the strategic confusion of imperialism and zionism. As they further wreck the world economy, opposition to their militarism will force more people to reject these systems of exploitation and oppression in their entirety.
There can be no peace in the West Asia region as long as the Palestinian people remain subjected to occupation by the zionist entity. The occupation of southern Lebanon, the surrogate system of proxy control over Syria and large sections of Iraq and the attempts to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran will inevitably result in the escalation of resistance to Israel and its U.S. backers.
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