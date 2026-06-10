US Launches Fresh Act of Aggression Against Iran; American Regional Bases Placed on High Alert
Tuesday, 09 June 2026 11:40 PM
File photo shows an aerial view of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.
Several locations in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan were hit by US projectiles late on Tuesday, the Islamic Republic's national broadcaster said, in yet another act of unprovoked and illegal military aggression.
Reporting on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said a location on Qeshm Island was one of the sites that came under the US attack.
According to an informed source cited by the broadcaster, six explosions were heard in Qeshm, which the source said were caused by enemy projectiles. The broadcaster added that the projectiles had apparently been launched from a warplane.
An IRIB correspondent further said that, based on the information available so far, the impact of one projectile in the province's littoral Sirik County has been confirmed.
At least two water reservoirs in the Bomani district of the county were targeted by the enemy, and the drinking water supply to this district has been temporarily cut off.
According to an IRIB correspondent in Jask, another one of Hormozgan's coastal counties, two locations in the county's city of Jask and Kuh-e Mobarak were also struck by such projectiles.
No explosions were reported elsewhere in the coastal province.
Earlier, in a statement posted to social media, US Central Command said it had begun strikes against Iran following the crash of a US Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman.
A day earlier, US President Donald Trump had acknowledged that one such helicopter had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, confirming a report by The New York Times.
Trump had vowed that the United States "must" respond, accusing Iran of downing it.
Iranian officials and military forces have denied any role in the incident, warning that any act of aggression against the country will not go without an answer.
Trump declared the truce on April 7 after at least 100 waves of decisive and successful Iranian retaliation in the face of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.
Shortly after reporting the blasts, the IRIB said "the wave of American strikes" had subsided in Hormozgan, describing the overall situation as "calm."
'Blasts hit Jask again'
Later, however, the IRIB cited local sources and nearby villagers as reporting that multiple blasts rang out across the Jask County again.
American website Axios, meanwhile, cited an American official as saying that a second round of attacks was underway against Iran.
Amid the situation, media outlets cited issuance of the highest level of alert at American bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar amid the prospect of Iranian reprisal.
Iran's military command has not commented on the US aggression so far.
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