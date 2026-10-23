Friday, October 23, 2026

Building Collapses in Kenyan Capital, Rescuers on the Scene

Oct. 23, 2026, at 8:55 a.m.

NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - ⁠A ⁠12-storey building ⁠under construction in ​Kenya's capital Nairobi collapsed ‌on Friday, and ‌a Reuters ⁠witness ⁠said rescuers were on the scene.

The ​Nairobi County governor's office said in a ​statement there were reports people ⁠may ⁠be trapped beneath ⁠the ​rubble.

It was not immediately clear ​what caused ⁠the building to collapse.

Governor Johnson Sakaja's office said ⁠the ground floor of the collapsed building ⁠in the Eastleigh neighbourhood was occupied.

A Reuters video showed a crowd had gathered at the scene while an excavator moved ⁠rubble.

(Reporting by Monicah Mwangi and Ruth Nesoba; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing ​by Alexander Winning and ​Ros Russell)

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