UK Sanctions 15 Sudan Commanders Over El Fasher Atrocities, Unveils Aid
26 October 2026
Defecting RSF commander al-Nour al-Qubba speaks to the media on April 29, 2026
October 26, 2026 (LONDON) – The United Kingdom on Monday imposed sanctions on 15 military commanders from Sudan’s warring factions, accusing them of atrocities including a campaign of rape and deliberate starvation.
The measures target senior figures from the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Armed Forces, and allied militias.
The sanctions, which include travel bans, asset freezes, and director disqualifications, aim to hold perpetrators accountable for abuses in Gezira State, El Fasher, and the Zamzam displacement camp.
British authorities released the names of 12 of the 15 designated individuals, highlighting their roles in systematic violence against civilians.
Among the sanctioned SAF figures is Major General Awad Al-Karim Ali Saeed, commander of the 1st Infantry Division in Gezira.
Also designated are SAF Major General Abdel Moneim Abdel Basset and Brigadier General Ahmed Barrir Haj Ahmed, who is linked to the Wad Madani massacre.
Militia leaders Abu Zaid Talha Al-Misbah of the Al-Baraa bin Malik Battalions and Siddiq Ali Wad Al-Basha of the Abdullah Jamaa Battalion were sanctioned for ethnically and religiously motivated attacks.
Several RSF commanders were designated for atrocities in Darfur, including Hussein Abo Jalak for violence against civilians during the siege of El Fasher.
RSF Lieutenant Colonel Abbas Khater Bakhit was sanctioned for torturing detainees during the October 2025 takeover of El Fasher.
The UK also sanctioned Khademallah Khashmin Herika, an RSF female element commander, for allegedly promoting rape and sexual violence in El Fasher and Garni.
RSF commanders Abdelbagi Dahab Talbo and Mustafa Abdullah Ahmed Shenibat were implicated in the April 2025 assault on the Zamzam displacement camp.
The list includes former RSF commanders Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, known as Al-Qubba, and Ali Rizqallah, who both defected to the SAF but were sanctioned for past atrocities.
The announcement comes exactly one year after El Fasher fell following an 18-month siege that cut off essential supplies to hundreds of thousands of civilians.
Alongside the sanctions, the UK unveiled a 15 million pound funding package to address the country’s deepening humanitarian catastrophe.
Five million pounds will be dedicated to supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, providing reproductive healthcare, and safe spaces for women and girls.
An additional 10 million pounds will bolster the humanitarian response in heavily affected areas like El Obeid and Tawila.
The funds aim to improve sanitation and deliver essential services as an El Niño-induced drought and continued fighting elevate the risk of famine.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said British-backed investigations have proven that rape and starvation continue to be weaponized against the Sudanese people.
He said perpetrators must be held accountable and demanded an end to support for all external backers of the warring parties.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned that any assets belonging to the designated individuals must be frozen and reported immediately.
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