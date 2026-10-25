Chinese Medical Team Provides Free Outreach Services for Residents in Zanzibar
Source: Xinhua| 2026-10-25 01:49:00|Editor: huaxia
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 36th Chinese medical team to Zanzibar conducted a free medical outreach on Saturday at Chaani Health Center, bringing healthcare services to local communities, with nearly 100 patients treated during the event.
At the outreach venue, the team set up dedicated service areas for surgery, internal medicine, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and dentistry, according to team leader Wang Wei.
With portable medical equipment, the medics delivered integrated one-stop care for local residents,applying characteristic traditional Chinese medicine techniques, including acupuncture, to treat prevalent musculoskeletal complaints such as neck, shoulder, lower-back, and joint pain, Wang noted.
Beyond clinical consultations, the team also held health education sessions focusing on the prevention of Ebola, schistosomiasis and malaria, raising local residents' awareness and enhancing their self care capabilities.
Annia Ibrahim Ndossa, an official with Zanzibar's Ministry of Health, noted that such grassroots initiatives bring healthcare closer to communities and improve residents' access to professional medical advice.
Wang said the team will keep collaborating with local health institutions to address community medical needs. It will boost medical exchanges, support the improvement of local health services and further advance China-Tanzania health cooperation.
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