Defense Minister Praises ENDF’s Courage, Resilience in Overcoming Challenges
Addis Ababa, October 25, 2026 (ENA) —Minister of Defense Mohamed Idris underscored that the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is a true army of victory that has courageously overcome numerous challenges through resilience, heroism and commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.
The minister made the remarks during the celebration of the 119th FDRE Defense Forces Day at the Armed Forces General Headquarters today under the theme “Army of Victory.”
The ceremony was attended by Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, former military leaders, military attachés and diplomats from various countries, and invited guests.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed called the defense force as a pillar of public confidence and a shield for the nation during difficult times.
The ENDF has been making significant contributions to the country’s overall development, he added.
The minister further elaborated that the force had protected the nation’s borders and safeguarded public peace by thwarting threats and conspiracies originating both within and outside the country.
He also highlighted the ENDF’s contribution to regional peace and security, saying its performance had demonstrated its reliability and operational capability.
Mohamed further underscored that the defense force has developed a dependable level of overall capability and serves as a national safeguard against potential provocations and threats.
He further emphasized that changing geopolitical dynamics in the region had made the role of the military more important than ever in protecting national interests and maintaining peace and stability.
Defense Forces Day is observed annually to commemorate the establishment of Ethiopia’s modern defense forces, traced to Tikimt 15, 1900 Ethiopian Calendar, when the country appointed its first Minister of War.
The occasion honors generations of military personnel who have sacrificed their lives to defend Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also aims to preserve the force’s history, heroism and traditions and pass its legacy of service and sacrifice on to future generations.
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