Multiple People Feared Trapped After Multi-story Building Collapses in Nairobi
October 23, 2026
By Brian Walker
Credit: Credit: Sakaja Johnson
A building under construction collapsed Friday in Nairobi, Kenya, with people feared trapped beneath the rubble as rescue teams searched for survivors.
The building was located on 9th Street in the Eastleigh neighborhood of Nairobi. The National Construction Authority said the area had been cordoned off and multiple agencies were working together on rescue efforts and an initial investigation.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said county teams were working with the National Disaster Operations Centre, the Kenya Red Cross, the Kenya Defence Forces and other agencies to search for people who may be trapped. Heavy machinery had been brought to the site, while health teams remained on standby.
Authorities urged anyone with information about missing people to contact rescue teams at the scene or call 1508 or 1199. The number of people trapped or injured had not been confirmed in the information released by the authorities.
The National Construction Authority said the building was registered on July 30, 2025, as a proposed development on land along 9th Street. The developer listed in its records is 9th Street Plaza Limited, while Stromax Holdings E.A Limited was named as the contractor. Architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina and structural engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu were listed among the professionals on the project.
Governor Sakaja said the building had been approved for construction but did not have an occupation certificate. He said shops operating on the ground floor while construction continued on the upper floors were not permitted without the required approval.
The governor called for tougher penalties for developers who ignore approved building plans and safety standards. He also said he had written to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking the restoration of prosecutorial powers to county governments so they could take action against those responsible for construction violations.
The National Construction Authority said further information about the rescue operation and the condition of the site would be shared as it became available. Officials urged the public to stay away from the cordoned-off area while crews continued their work.
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