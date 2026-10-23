Unpopular, Illegal TPLF Reduced to Irrelevance: Tigray Democratic Party Chairman
Addis Ababa, October 23, 2026 (ENA) — The illegal TPLF is a force in disarray that offered nothing tangible to the people of Tigray when it was in power for years, Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) Chairman Aregawi Berhe said.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, Aregawi characterized the group's ongoing efforts to cling to power—specifically through forced conscription of youth and civilians— is the hallmark of a bankrupt and desperate leadership.
He asserted that the Ethiopian public, and specifically the residents of Tigray, have become acutely aware of the "malevolent trajectory" pursued by the group since its ouster from federal power.
While the Ethiopian government consistently demonstrated a commitment to de-escalation, culminating in the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the TPLF viewed peace as an existential threat, the Chairman stated.
Fearing accountability in a post-conflict landscape, the group has systematically orchestrated instability to ensure its own survival, Aregawi stated, condemning these tactics as entirely untenable.
"They have become a derailed entity that offers nothing but continued suffering to the people they claim to represent."
The TDP Chairman highlighted a growing tide of grassroots opposition within Tigray.
He noted that the population, exhausted by years of conflict, has increasingly taken to the streets to reject the forced mobilization of their children and the depletion of local resources for the group's internal power struggles.
Reflecting on the broader national context, Aregawi emphasized that Ethiopian unity is not merely an emotional construct but is deeply anchored in ancient heritage, shared culture, and a legacy of resilience.
He reaffirmed that the people of Tigray maintain a profound sense of Ethiopian patriotism and an enduring commitment to the country’s territorial and political integrity.
The Chairman also shed light on the coalition branded as "Tsimdo," dismissing it as a conspiratorial alliance designed to destabilize the nation.
He said the TPLF leadership acted as a proxy for foreign interests, collaborating with long-standing regional adversaries—including Egypt and Shaebia forces aligned with them—to orchestrate a campaign of subversion.
"The TPLF leadership attempted to formalize this destructive alliance, intending to use Mekelle as a launchpad for their declarations," Aregawi explained.
However, he noted that this scheme was swiftly identified and neutralized before it could gain any meaningful traction, effectively dismantling the "Tsimdo" influence.
Concluding his remarks, Aregawi urged a shift toward constructive engagement, emphasizing that just as global ideological conflicts are settled through diplomatic dialogue, Ethiopia’s internal challenges must be addressed by narrowing differences and fostering a unified national front.
He called upon all citizens to reject divisive agendas and prioritize the stability and future of the nation.
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