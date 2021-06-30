Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interview by Press TV: WHO Sounds Alarm over Vaccine Inequality
To view this interview just click on the website below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTzK4Hw7w4Y
Watch this worldwide television news interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. Azikiwe discussed the recent World Health Organization (WHO) report on COVID-19 vaccine inequality related to Africa and other underdeveloped geo-political regions. The interview aired live on June 26, 2021.
